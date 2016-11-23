how to refresh symbol data

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Hi,

I have a script to scan candlestick pattern on multiple symbols. When I run the script in the morning, it always gives me candlestick pattern the day before.

After I run it again, it gives me today's pattern. Seems that the first run did not download the symbols price data.

How do I force download all symbols data in script?

 

Thanks 

 
Try with a magic wand.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Try with a magic wand.
Hi Alain. Good to see you still here.
 
Dua Yong Rew:
Hi Alain. Good to see you still here.


Seriously, nobody can help you without seeing the code.

 
Alain Verleyen:


Seriously, nobody can help you without seeing the code.

Almost forgot the most important part

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   CS Scanner.mq4 |
//|                                                           doshur |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "doshur"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property show_inputs

extern   bool    ShowChart = false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---

   string FX_Pairs[] = {"AUDCAD",
                        "AUDCHF",
                        "AUDNZD",
                        "AUDJPY",
                        "AUDUSD",
                        "CADCHF",
                        "CADJPY",
                        "CHFJPY",
                        "EURAUD",
                        "EURCAD",
                        "EURCHF",
                        "EURGBP",
                        "EURNZD",
                        "EURJPY",
                        "EURUSD",
                        "GBPAUD",
                        "GBPCAD",
                        "GBPCHF",
                        "GBPNZD",
                        "GBPJPY",
                        "GBPUSD",
                        "USDCAD",
                        "USDCHF",
                        "USDJPY",
                        "NZDCAD",
                        "NZDCHF",
                        "NZDJPY",
                        "NZDUSD",
                       };

   double Curr_H, Curr_L, Curr_C, Curr_O,
          Prev_H, Prev_L, Prev_C, Prev_O,
          Past_H, Past_L, Past_C, Past_O,
          Curr_HL, Curr_UT, Curr_LT, Curr_BD,
          Prev_HL,
          Past_HL, Past_BD,
          Curr_AR;

   bool   TradeSig;

   long   Chart;

   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(FX_Pairs); i++)
   {
      Curr_L = iLow(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 1);
      Curr_H = iHigh(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 1);
      Curr_O = iOpen(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 1);
      Curr_C = iClose(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 1);

      Prev_L = iLow(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 2);
      Prev_H = iHigh(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 2);
      Prev_O = iOpen(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 2);
      Prev_C = iClose(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 2);

      Past_L = iLow(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 3);
      Past_H = iHigh(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 3);
      Past_O = iOpen(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 3);
      Past_C = iClose(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 3);

      Curr_HL = Curr_H - Curr_L;
      Curr_AR = iATR(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_CURRENT, 20, 1);
      Curr_BD = MathMax(Curr_C, Curr_O) - MathMin(Curr_C, Curr_O);

      Past_BD = MathMax(Past_C, Past_O) - MathMin(Past_C, Past_O);

      Prev_HL = Prev_H - Prev_L;

      Past_HL = Past_H - Past_L;

      TradeSig = false;

      //---- INSIDE BAR
      if(Curr_HL < Curr_AR)
      {
         if(Prev_H > Curr_H && Prev_L < Curr_L)
         {
            Print("Inside Bar - ", FX_Pairs[i]);

            TradeSig = true;
         }
      }

      if(ShowChart && TradeSig)
      {
         Chart = ChartOpen(FX_Pairs[i], PERIOD_D1);

         ChartApplyTemplate(Chart, "kiss.tpl");
      }
   }

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 

 

I would recommend to you to use


   MqlRates rates[];
   //ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);

   enum IdxCR { i4,i3,i2,i1,i0 }; // only valid in this case as i4==0 and with this you don't need ArraySetAsSeries
   ...
   int copied=CopyRates(FX_Pairs[i],0,0,4,rates);
   if(copied>0) {
      ...
      Prev_H = rates[i2].high;
      ...
   }


I think that

  1. CopyRates(..) will give you the latest quotes - without an additional RefreshRates
  2. it is faster - I think copy only one array instead of 4*3 different function calls with data requests
  3. it is mql5-ready
  4. enum-values can be handled by the debugger #define not :(
 
Carl Schreiber:

I would recommend to you to use


   MqlRates rates[];
   //ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);

   enum IdxCR { i4,i3,i2,i1,i0 }; // only valid in this case as i4==0 and with this you don't need ArraySetAsSeries
   ...
   int copied=CopyRates(FX_Pairs[i],0,0,4,rates);
   if(copied>0) {
      ...
      Prev_H = rates[i2].high;
      ...
   }


I think that

  1. CopyRates(..) will give you the latest quotes - without an additional RefreshRates
  2. it is faster - I think copy only one array instead of 4*3 different function calls with data requests
  3. it is mql5-ready
  4. enum-values can be handled by the debugger #define not :(
Thanks. I absolutely forgot about mqlrates
 
You can use CopyRates, but you must check for errors. Anyone know how to develop a multicurrency indicator ? - MQL5.community traders' Forum - Page 2
Anyone know how to develop a multicurrency indicator ?
Anyone know how to develop a multicurrency indicator ?
  • www.mql5.com
Anyone know how to develop a multicurrency indicator ? I want to choose BETWEEN 1 to 10 different currencies and 5 bars for each currency...
 

Hi all,

I have tried copyrates but first run still do not have the latest data. Only when I run it the second time it gives me the correct output.

Any idea? 

 
Try make loop to get all data, then scan all.
 
Trinh Dat:
Try make loop to get all data, then scan all.

I guess so. Have to make to loops instead of one.

Thanks for the suggestion. 

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