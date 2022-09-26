Newbie with some questions to ask
Newbie with some questions to ask
1) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set the initial "Investment Amount" so that MetaTrader 4 will use only this amount to trade for the full Trading Session ?
2) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set a "Flag" such that if the initial "Investment Amount" has reached "0" or is a "Negative" Value ->>> TO STOP EA TRADING IMMEDIATELY ?
Thank you very much for your time and kind help.
Warm Regards as Always
Dave
Yes, provided that it is coded as such
Yes, provided that it is coded as such
Yes, provided that it is coded as such
Is there no "Configurable Options" from within the MT4 Terminal that offers these configurations ?
TheTimeSurfer-X: Is there no "Configurable Options" from within the MT4 Terminal that offers these configurations ?
|Did you read the manual and find any? User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
You don't need to enable proxy on MT4 if it is already been done at the operating system level.
If every other application and the operating system is successfully communication via your phones Internet Share, then just use MT4 as normal without the proxy settings.
One can see in your screenshots that MT4 is working just fine in connecting to the trade server even before you setup the proxy settings
You don't need to enable proxy on MT4 if it is already been done at the operating system level.
If every other application and the operating system is successfully communication via your phones Internet Share, then just use MT4 as normal without the proxy settings.
One can see in your screenshots that MT4 is working just fine in connecting to the trade server even before you setup the proxy settings
Because, maybe, it is your mobile internet service provider that is blocking the communication and not your setup. Run a trace-route and find out.
In meta Trader, when i always opened a chart, it just showed me candles in green and black colors. i used to change it but i am just fed up changing agai and again on every chart in to green and red candles same as indicators i have put on every chart.
is there any way that once i select candle colors and put indicators on one chart and it just auto selected on every chart which i try to use?
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Newbie with some questions to ask
1) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set the initial "Investment Amount" so that MetaTrader 4 will use only this amount to trade for the full Trading Session ?
2) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set a "Flag" such that if the initial "Investment Amount" has reached "0" or is a "Negative" Value ->>> TO STOP EA TRADING IMMEDIATELY ?
Thank you very much for your time and kind help.
Warm Regards as Always
Dave