Newbie with some questions to ask

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Newbie with some questions to ask 

 

1) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set the initial "Investment Amount" so that MetaTrader 4 will use only this amount to trade for the full Trading Session ?

 

2) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set a "Flag" such that if the initial "Investment Amount" has reached "0" or is a "Negative" Value ->>> TO STOP EA TRADING IMMEDIATELY ?  

 

Thank you very much for your time and kind help.

 

Warm Regards as Always

 

Dave 

 
TheTimeSurfer-X:

Newbie with some questions to ask 

 

1) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set the initial "Investment Amount" so that MetaTrader 4 will use only this amount to trade for the full Trading Session ?

 

2) In MetaTrader 4, if an EA is used, Is there some way to set a "Flag" such that if the initial "Investment Amount" has reached "0" or is a "Negative" Value ->>> TO STOP EA TRADING IMMEDIATELY ?  

 

Thank you very much for your time and kind help.

 

Warm Regards as Always

 

Dave 

Yes, provided that it is coded as such 

 
rod178:

Yes, provided that it is coded as such 

 

rod178:

Yes, provided that it is coded as such 

 

 

Is there no "Configurable Options" from within the MT4 Terminal that offers these configurations ?

 

 
TheTimeSurfer-X: Is there no "Configurable Options" from within the MT4 Terminal that offers these configurations ?
Did you read the manual and find any? User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
 
how can i use the step over and step into buttons 
Files:
mql4.jpg  138 kb
 
Thomas Nikuze #:
how can i use the step over and step into buttons 

Set a debug breakpoint by double clicking on the line number.

Then, click on the green play button to run your program.


 
Hello, i use http custom on phone, i share internet to my pc through proxy tethering, every app on my pc has internet except mt4, I ve turned on proxy in options, put in proxy and port folloed by my mt4 login and password and yet its not connecting .please help
[Deleted]  
mark adu #: Hello, i use http custom on phone, i share internet to my pc through proxy tethering, every app on my pc has internet except mt4, I ve turned on proxy in options, put in proxy and port folloed by my mt4 login and password and yet its not connecting .please help

You don't need to enable proxy on MT4 if it is already been done at the operating system level.

If every other application and the operating system is successfully communication via your phones Internet Share, then just use MT4 as normal without the proxy settings.

One can see in your screenshots that MT4 is working just fine in connecting to the trade server even before you setup the proxy settings

 
ThaFernando Carreiro #:

You don't need to enable proxy on MT4 if it is already been done at the operating system level.

If every other application and the operating system is successfully communication via your phones Internet Share, then just use MT4 as normal without the proxy settings.

One can see in your screenshots that MT4 is working just fine in connecting to the trade server even before you setup the proxy settings

Thank you Sir, I thats how thought it would be so I simply don't understand why it won't connect to the trading servers unless I use another source of internet . 
[Deleted]  
mark adu #: Thank you Sir, I thats how thought it would be so I simply don't understand why it won't connect to the trading servers unless I use another source of internet . 

Because, maybe, it is your mobile internet service provider that is blocking the communication and not your setup. Run a trace-route and find out.

Many mobile ISP filter traffic to reduce communication costs on their side, allowing only certain protocols to pass through.
 

In meta Trader, when i always opened a chart, it just showed me candles in green and black colors. i used to change it but i am just fed up changing agai and again on every chart in to green and red candles same as indicators i have put on every chart.

is there any way that once i select candle colors and put indicators on one chart and it just auto selected on every chart which i try to use?

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