MT4 causes computer crash - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Based on what you’ve written, it is clear that you
1. Do not have a background in computer science or software engineering; (I do)
2. Have never written a computer program of any complexity that you actually ran and tested on any system;
3. Have never experienced a real computer virus or even heard of the havoc they can wreak (such as requiring outside help to boot up and have some or all of your files wiped clean).
Not to put anyone down, just to show how continuing this discussion is fruitless.
Of course I understand you will want to deny all of the above, so I will give you the last word to do so. Bye.
any solution....?
I'm trading using MT4 & 5. MT4 is came from my trading provider (let's say company "A"), while MT5 is demo account only, came from metatrader sites.
The question are:
1) Why my MT4 consuming so much RAM (laptop too often to get in hang situation). My laptop is an i3 processor, w/ 6GB RAM and 2GB VRAM. From task manager my MT4 consuming about 3.xx GB (57% at most, sometimes 79%)
2) Why each time I try to download MT4 from metatrader site, the result always MT5? And, also can't scan my trading provider, can only choose -(like locked)- by 1 trading provider -(let's say company "B")
I'm sorry for I don't know where to put my question...., first time trading online....
I'm trading using MT4 & 5. MT4 is came from my trading provider (let's say company "A"), while MT5 is demo account only, came from metatrader sites.
The question are:
1) Why my MT4 consuming so much RAM (laptop too often to get in hang situation). My laptop is an i3 processor, w/ 6GB RAM and 2GB VRAM. From task manager my MT4 consuming about 3.xx GB (57% at most, sometimes 79%)
2) Why each time I try to download MT4 from metatrader site, the result always MT5? And, also can't scan my trading provider, can only choose -(like locked)- by 1 trading provider -(let's say company "B")
1. Maybe you got too many charts, indicators and extras open at the same time. Mine with 20 charts open and 3 indicators in each, uses about 10% of CPU and 70mb ram (3.xx gb that you say its extreme!).
2. MT4 cannot be downloaded from Metaquotes websites anymore. You can only get it from broker's websites.
1. Maybe you got too many charts, indicators and extras open at the same time. Mine with 20 charts open and 3 indicators in each, uses about 10% of CPU and 70mb ram (3.xx gb that you say its extreme!).
2. MT4 cannot be downloaded from Metaquotes websites anymore. You can only get it from broker's websites.
Dear Eleni Anna Branou,
Just 4 windows. each contain : SMA 200, MACD, uSoho_Ichi_Average.
Compared w/ my MT5, which "consuming" only 140s MB of RAM, 3 GB of RAM is too big isn't it? As u can c below....
BTW, my laptop runs w/ windows 10, 64 bit. Already that way since about 2013, smooth run
Best regards,
Dear Eleni Anna Branou,
Just 4 windows. each contain : SMA 200, MACD, uSoho_Ichi_Average.
Compared w/ my MT5, which "consuming" only 140s MB of RAM, 3 GB of RAM is too big isn't it? As u can c below....
BTW, my laptop runs w/ windows 10, 64 bit. Already that way since about 2013, smooth run
Best regards,
Thats is very unusual and strange.
I can't think what must be wrong.
Thats is very unusual and strange.
I can't think what must be wrong.
It is. I'm too.
Anyway, thx for answering.
Dear Eleni Anna Branou,
Just 4 windows. each contain : SMA 200, MACD, uSoho_Ichi_Average.
Compared w/ my MT5, which "consuming" only 140s MB of RAM, 3 GB of RAM is too big isn't it? As u can c below....
BTW, my laptop runs w/ windows 10, 64 bit. Already that way since about 2013, smooth run
Best regards,
There is probably an issue in one of the EA/indicators you are running.