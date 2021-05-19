MT4 on 4k Monitor - page 2

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SYED NAUFAL GADDAFI:
Not everyone can afford a 4K monitor you know. It is still not common for people to have a 4K monitor. Until now there are people still using Windows XP. So figure it out already. I bet many are laughing at you including devs and they don't even feel sorry for you. No offense here though.

I know this post is far too old. But I just read this response above and I just help but respond. The other user presented a serious issue. Your reply is subjective, judgemental and not to the point at all. Whether people can afford 4k or not is not relevant. Whether the use XP or not is not helpful. Its 2017 nearly the end of it, and I still don't see the chart correctly on 4k monitor. There is way too much detail, very small fonts. just not right. But  I also see others who can see it better. 


cheers 

 

Dear Immy.

Maybe it's Windows and not Metatrader.

Have you ever tried it on Linux, or Mac?

Please see this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166582#comment_3995560


Mac User - Is there a way to change the text size in MT4 or MT5 using Wine ?
Mac User - Is there a way to change the text size in MT4 or MT5 using Wine ?
  • 2017.01.12
  • www.mql5.com
Being a new Mac user to Forex I try to get a good client - unfortunately most of the brokers us MT4 with wine - but I hate this because even I use...
 
Ricardo de Meo:
Hi
I bought a 4K monitor and am having trouble with the metatrader 4. The taskbar, the vertical bar prices, terminal, etc. appear with a very small font size. It is difficult to read. Can anyone help?


For anyone still googling this issue, Windows has a fix, (even if mql5.com does not) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T3XZDy5Vk0

 
gerryha: For anyone still googling this issue, Windows has a fix, (even if mql5.com does not) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T3XZDy5Vk0

@gerryha Please use the link button Use the link button (Control+K) See the difference?
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