MT4 on 4k Monitor - page 2
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Not everyone can afford a 4K monitor you know. It is still not common for people to have a 4K monitor. Until now there are people still using Windows XP. So figure it out already. I bet many are laughing at you including devs and they don't even feel sorry for you. No offense here though.
I know this post is far too old. But I just read this response above and I just help but respond. The other user presented a serious issue. Your reply is subjective, judgemental and not to the point at all. Whether people can afford 4k or not is not relevant. Whether the use XP or not is not helpful. Its 2017 nearly the end of it, and I still don't see the chart correctly on 4k monitor. There is way too much detail, very small fonts. just not right. But I also see others who can see it better.
cheers
Dear Immy.
Maybe it's Windows and not Metatrader.
Have you ever tried it on Linux, or Mac?
Please see this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166582#comment_3995560
For anyone still googling this issue, Windows has a fix, (even if mql5.com does not) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T3XZDy5Vk0
@gerryha Please use the link button (Control+K) See the difference?
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