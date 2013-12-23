Is there a Wednesday trading system?
Have any one else noticed that monday && tuesday are usually slow.
And then on wednesday the market seems to wake up?
I have a feeling it's got something to_do with interest rates being double||triple on wednesday.
Or is it because wednesday is usually the busiest day of the week and everyone's just active?
Or is it because there's a fair amount of news being released on wednesday... similiar to friday?
Anyways, if anyone have a system || theory || article about the wednesday effect I'd like to hear about it.
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There is the system 'Trading on Monday' and 'Trading on Friday' (manual trading systems/indicators + Eas created by KimIV long time ago for MT4). I think - Wednesday trading system is part of Friday system. I mean - according to his (KimIV's theory) - the market is continuing Friday's trend on Wednesday (and not on Monday).
Thanks guys for all your comments. Yea it seem (to_me) the market gets more active as the week progress. This Wednesday, the markets seem active up_to the Opening Asian Session any idea's why? It usually gets slow half-way through the US_Session.
I just found one indicator converted from mql4 to mql5 (to MT5) : i-Friday_Sig
But it may be good to convert all 'trade-on' indicators and EAs from MT4 to MT5. For example - I like indicator (and EA) namely 'Trade on Monday'. It mean: one trade in a week (on Monday) ... and relax up to the end of the week ... very comformable :)
I just found one indicator converted from mql4 to mql5 (to MT5) : i-Friday_Sig
But it may be good to convert all 'trade-on' indicators and EAs from MT4 to MT5. For example - I like indicator (and EA) namely 'Trade on Monday'. It mean: one trade in a week (on Monday) ... and relax up to the end of the week ... very comformable :)
You asked for the article - I found one MT5 indicator based on this theory (in MT5 CodeBase). All other indicators and EAs (and the content related to it) - for MT4, and on some other forums (and in russian language). The only I found here is indicator based on it.
I thought you mentioned KimIV theory? I thought he had published some articles on his work.
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Have any one else noticed that monday && tuesday are usually slow.
And then on wednesday the market seems to wake up?
I have a feeling it's got something to_do with interest rates being double||triple on wednesday.
Or is it because wednesday is usually the busiest day of the week and everyone's just active?
Or is it because there's a fair amount of news being released on wednesday... similiar to friday?
Anyways, if anyone have a system || theory || article about the wednesday effect I'd like to hear about it.