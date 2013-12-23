Is there a Wednesday trading system?

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Have any one else noticed that monday && tuesday are usually slow. 

And then on wednesday the market seems to wake up?

I have a feeling it's got something to_do with interest rates being double||triple on wednesday.

Or is it because wednesday is usually the busiest day of the week and everyone's just active?

Or is it because there's a fair amount of news being released on wednesday... similiar to friday?

Anyways, if anyone have a system || theory || article about the wednesday effect I'd like to hear about it.

 
Ubzen:

Have any one else noticed that monday && tuesday are usually slow. 

And then on wednesday the market seems to wake up?

I have a feeling it's got something to_do with interest rates being double||triple on wednesday.

Or is it because wednesday is usually the busiest day of the week and everyone's just active?

Or is it because there's a fair amount of news being released on wednesday... similiar to friday?

Anyways, if anyone have a system || theory || article about the wednesday effect I'd like to hear about it.

Yes. I have noticed on Monday but did not take note on Tuesday. Usually the technical analysis fails on Monday for my case.
 
There is the system 'Trading on Monday' and 'Trading on Friday' (manual trading systems/indicators + Eas created by KimIV long time ago for MT4). I think - Wednesday trading system is part of Friday system. I mean - according to his (KimIV's theory) - the market is continuing Friday's trend on Wednesday (and not on Monday).
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
Thanks guys for all your comments. Yea it seem (to_me) the market gets more active as the week progress. This Wednesday, the markets seem active up_to the Opening Asian Session any idea's why? It usually gets slow half-way through the US_Session.
 
newdigital:
There is the system 'Trading on Monday' and 'Trading on Friday' (manual trading systems/indicators + Eas created by KimIV long time ago for MT4). I think - Wednesday trading system is part of Friday system. I mean - according to his (KimIV's theory) - the market is continuing Friday's trend on Wednesday (and not on Monday).
appreciate if you can direct us to the article? 
 
Ubzen:
Thanks guys for all your comments. Yea it seem (to_me) the market gets more active as the week progress. This Wednesday, the markets seem active up_to the Opening Asian Session any idea's why? It usually gets slow half-way through the US_Session.
adding one more point. weekend news affect the trend of last week so I feel monday they try to establish a new trend or continue the previous one.
 

I just found one indicator converted from mql4 to mql5 (to MT5) : i-Friday_Sig

But it may be good to convert all 'trade-on' indicators and EAs from MT4 to MT5. For example - I like indicator (and EA) namely 'Trade on Monday'. It mean: one trade in a week (on Monday) ... and relax up to the end of the week ... very comformable :)

 
newdigital:

I just found one indicator converted from mql4 to mql5 (to MT5) : i-Friday_Sig

But it may be good to convert all 'trade-on' indicators and EAs from MT4 to MT5. For example - I like indicator (and EA) namely 'Trade on Monday'. It mean: one trade in a week (on Monday) ... and relax up to the end of the week ... very comformable :)

I don't get you
 
You asked for the article - I found one MT5 indicator based on this theory (in MT5 CodeBase). All other indicators and EAs (and the content related to it) - for MT4, and on some other forums (and in russian language). The only I found here is indicator based on it.
 
newdigital:
You asked for the article - I found one MT5 indicator based on this theory (in MT5 CodeBase). All other indicators and EAs (and the content related to it) - for MT4, and on some other forums (and in russian language). The only I found here is indicator based on it.
I thought you mentioned KimIV theory? I thought he had published some articles on his work. 
 
doshur:
I thought you mentioned KimIV theory? I thought he had published some articles on his work. 
There are a lot of articles on newdigital's memory only He is a live library.
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