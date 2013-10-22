Setting an alert for a price evolution
Toolbox (MT5) - Alerts - right mouse click and 'Create'
see this: Horizontal line alerter ?
TIMisthebest, 2013.09.13 11:56
as angevoyageur say:
see this:
pricealert.mq5 on https://www.mql5.com/en/code/656
trendlinealert.mq5 on https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1517
trendlinealert.mq5 on https://www.mql5.com/en/code/661
Is there a way I make the alert keep on sounding once the threshold is reached? Meaning that I do not want to alert me once, but keep alerting me till I confirm or stop it.
1) can do it in code by repeat with using number of Iterations.
2) can change the *.wave file in code and set your favorite with several min.
3) if use :
you can set timeout or max. iterations.
Indeed that worked. I played with both parameters and setting timeout to 10 sec (Lowest value) and Iterations to 1000 I have replicated somehow the concept of continuous alarm.
Thanks.
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Does anyone know if it is possible to set an alert when a currency reaches a specific threshold? The alert can be of any type, just wondering if this is possible and if you know of any scripts to support this.