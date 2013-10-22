Setting an alert for a price evolution

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Does anyone know if it is possible to set an alert when a currency reaches a specific threshold? The alert can be of any type, just wondering if this is possible and if you know of any scripts to support this.

 

Toolbox (MT5) - Alerts - right mouse click and 'Create'



 

Is there a way I make the alert keep on sounding once the threshold is reached? Meaning that I do not want to alert me once, but keep alerting me till I confirm or stop it.

 

1) can do it in code by repeat with using number of Iterations.

2) can change the *.wave file  in code and set your favorite with several min.

3)  if use :

you can set timeout or max. iterations.

 

Indeed that worked. I played with both parameters and setting timeout to 10 sec (Lowest value) and Iterations to 1000 I have replicated somehow the concept of continuous alarm.

Thanks. 

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