Too Big Spread?

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[Deleted]  

I made an ea that check tester's spread,

I ran it with EURUSD H1.

I think that this result is wrong..

Ordinary spread is 2-3 pips (in 4 digits). But this EA finds 10-24 pips spread.

Server is Metaquotes Demo. 

Do you have any opinion about this result? 

 

  

 

We can not check any spread during the weekend (because market is closed) but you can compare your spread EA with the folllwing free tools (which I fount in MT5 CodeBase) :

 
newdigital:

We can not check any spread during the weekend (because market is closed) but you can compare your spread EA with the folllwing free tools (which I fount in MT5 CodeBase) :

What makes you think the 6th June 2013 was a weekend ?
[Deleted]  
RaptorUK:
What makes you think the 6th June 2013 was a weekend ?
6th June 2013 is Thursday. not a weekend.
[Deleted]  

I made this ea to check backtest's spread. 

Files:
ErrorCheck.mq5  2 kb
 
RaptorUK:
What makes you think the 6th June 2013 was a weekend ?
But we can not check it today ...
[Deleted]  
newdigital:
But we can not check it today ...

I am talking about past history data's spread.

You can check it through backtest.

 
sinfuld:

I made this ea to check backtest's spread. 

I reproduced it also. Seems there is a peek in the spread starting on 2013.06.06 14:47. (I modified the code a little to print more values).

2013.09.28 12:03:10    2013.06.06 14:46:01   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07    2013.06.06 14:46:01   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:06    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.29999999999932 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:45:59   Spread Error : 0.9000000000014552 In Points : 0.000090
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:45:58   Spread Error : 0.8999999999992348 In Points : 0.000090

 
newdigital:
But we can not check it today ...
Why can't we check the Spread on the 6th june 2013 today ?
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:

I reproduced it also. Seems there is a peek in the spread starting on 2013.06.06 14:47. (I modified the code a little to print more values).

2013.09.28 12:03:10    2013.06.06 14:46:01   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07    2013.06.06 14:46:01   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:06    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:46:00   Spread Error : 24.29999999999932 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:45:59   Spread Error : 0.9000000000014552 In Points : 0.000090
2013.09.28 12:02:33    2013.06.06 14:45:58   Spread Error : 0.8999999999992348 In Points : 0.000090

Thank You. It may be news time or data errors in metaquotes.

I cannot believe this ea's result because 24 pip is too big for EURUSD

Data errors can make developer's effort to nothing. 

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