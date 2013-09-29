Too Big Spread?
We can not check any spread during the weekend (because market is closed) but you can compare your spread EA with the folllwing free tools (which I fount in MT5 CodeBase) :
We can not check any spread during the weekend (because market is closed) but you can compare your spread EA with the folllwing free tools (which I fount in MT5 CodeBase) :
What makes you think the 6th June 2013 was a weekend ?
I made this ea to check backtest's spread.
I made this ea to check backtest's spread.
I reproduced it also. Seems there is a peek in the spread starting on 2013.06.06 14:47. (I modified the code a little to print more values).
2013.09.28 12:03:10 2013.06.06 14:46:01 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07 2013.06.06 14:46:01 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:06 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.29999999999932 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:45:59 Spread Error : 0.9000000000014552 In Points : 0.000090
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:45:58 Spread Error : 0.8999999999992348 In Points : 0.000090
I reproduced it also. Seems there is a peek in the spread starting on 2013.06.06 14:47. (I modified the code a little to print more values).
2013.09.28 12:03:10 2013.06.06 14:46:01 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07 2013.06.06 14:46:01 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:07 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:03:06 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.30000000000154 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:46:00 Spread Error : 24.29999999999932 In Points : 0.002430
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:45:59 Spread Error : 0.9000000000014552 In Points : 0.000090
2013.09.28 12:02:33 2013.06.06 14:45:58 Spread Error : 0.8999999999992348 In Points : 0.000090
Thank You. It may be news time or data errors in metaquotes.
I cannot believe this ea's result because 24 pip is too big for EURUSD.
Data errors can make developer's effort to nothing.
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I made an ea that check tester's spread,
I ran it with EURUSD H1.
I think that this result is wrong..
Ordinary spread is 2-3 pips (in 4 digits). But this EA finds 10-24 pips spread.
Server is Metaquotes Demo.
Do you have any opinion about this result?