What %gain per day would make you happy :) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Any gain would be a great result if it is consistent and puts you on positive side of trades. If you increment your bankroll I believe that even 1% will make anyone happy.
Any gain would be a great result if it is consistent and puts you on positive side of trades. If you increment your bankroll I believe that even 1% will make anyone happy.
i dont agree that 1% is enough. if your open balance is $100 and each day you gain $1 and at the end of the month you work away with $30-$31. but i think 2%-3%/day is okay
Think about Warren Buffet... he became billionaire earning, on average, 25% per year in the last 40 years.
So, if you're really interested on a long term goal and if you're good enough in Math, you can do this simple calculation:
So, the daily return that can make you rich in the long term is:
Daily return = { [ (1 + 0.25) ^ (1 / 252) ] - 1 } * 100 = 0.09% per day
If you're smart enough and, as angevoyageur said, if you're back on earth, you would set a long term daily goal of, approximately, 0.1% per day.
Everything higher than that is nothing but a dream.
That comes from naivity. 1 % per day is fine target. 10 % per day is super fine. But the experienced trader is the trader who already lost many times. In that case, he/she is truly happy if reality is above zero! (=gains exceeded initial investment). Yes. Everything what is not a loss over longer period (say after 3 month or more) is actually good result and makes trader a successfull trader. It's commonly known that most forex traders fail. In fact, it's estimated that 96 percent of forex traders lose money and end up quitting. Most of us are not able to be profitable over longer period. Yes, we make gains. But also a losses. To to be in that elusive 4 percent of winning traders a trader must not give up within 3 months of active trading and have positive balance sheet. Just few traders tries and struggling longer than that. Very little of traders survived without disaster for 1 year. Estimation is that only 0.7 % of traders are active after 5 years or more. Everybody else lost everything and gave up its efforts. Show me a trader who is consistently profitable over years. If anybody is able to do that, they are certainly in Top 5% richest people in the world nowadays. The reality is that who wants more than being "above zero" often ends with nothing.
That comes from naivity. 1 % per day is fine target. 10 % per day is super fine. But the experienced trader is the trader who already lost many times. In that case, he/she is truly happy if reality is above zero! (=gains exceeded initial investment). Yes. Everything what is not a loss over longer period (say after 3 month or more) is actually good result and makes trader a successfull trader. It's commonly known that most forex traders fail. In fact, it's estimated that 96 percent of forex traders lose money and end up quitting. Most of us are not able to be profitable over longer period. Yes, we make gains. But also a losses. To to be in that elusive 4 percent of winning traders a trader must not give up within 3 months of active trading and have positive balance sheet. Just few traders tries and struggling longer than that. Very little of traders survived without disaster for 1 year. Estimation is that only 0.7 % of traders are active after 5 years or more. Everybody else lost everything and gave up its efforts. Show me a trader who is consistently profitable over years. If anybody is able to do that, they are certainly in Top 5% richest people in the world nowadays. The reality is that who wants more than being "above zero" often ends with nothing.
If you earn 10% per day you would get a 640 % monthly return. In 252 trading days (one year) you would get 2,697,470,226,675.8 %. In the case it's "super fine" you could simply "show us the money"...
If you earn 10% per day you would get a 640 % monthly return. In 252 trading days (one year) you would get 2,697,470,226,675.8 %. In the case it's "super fine" you could simply "show us the money"...
Yes. I knew that. Few months ago I made such calculations too. Actually, depending on your starting balance and return per day, it is entirely possible to make 1 billion USD (= Yes, I mean this http://www.webanswers.com/science/math/what-is-1x10-to-the-power-of-9-46b5ff) in less than 30 days!
People like Waren Buffet or George Soros were in some cases able to make 1 billion USD in just few hours!
To be realistic, there is extremely low probability that this wishful thinking (http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/wishful%20thinking) comes true for you and me. I put it into action that and I failed to materilaze that plan.
As you said ...."In the case it's "super fine" you could simply "show us the money"...
: Indeed. I am willing to donate 1000 USD or more to everybody who is registered on mql5.com server in case I will win such fortune in future. And another 80 % of my net worth to charitable giving projects and social cohesion, social issues of entire mankind.