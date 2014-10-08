What %gain per day would make you happy :) - page 5

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RaptorUK:
Take your $100 and compound the gain,  1% a day 5 days a week 50 weeks a year . . .  $100 --> $1203  in year 1,  $1203 --> $14,438 in year 2,  $14,438 --> $173,200 in year 3, $173,200 --> $2,079,000  in year 4

1% a day consistently and patience is enough . . .
That is my goal
 
bluepanther:

Agreed. Emphasis on should...

"... and should be very easily achievable." Not necessarily though (I am a perfect testament to that). Good pick-up though - thanks.

Ok. Let me know when you will succeed
 
angevoyageur:
Ok. Let me know when you will succeed
Oh, sure! Haha.
 

average 0.01 or 0.1 will be good for professional traders  !!   

Average  1% per day, Are u kiding?

  MISSION IMPOSSIBLE !!   

 
What would stop someone from making 1% a day?
 
kebaya:
What would stop someone from making 1% a day?
I agree - nothing to stop 1% gains per day.

There is an ebook called "$1000 to $1million in 80 days", I invite you to read it.
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