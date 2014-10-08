What %gain per day would make you happy :) - page 5
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Take your $100 and compound the gain, 1% a day 5 days a week 50 weeks a year . . . $100 --> $1203 in year 1, $1203 --> $14,438 in year 2, $14,438 --> $173,200 in year 3, $173,200 --> $2,079,000 in year 4
1% a day consistently and patience is enough . . .
Agreed. Emphasis on should...
"... and should be very easily achievable." Not necessarily though (I am a perfect testament to that). Good pick-up though - thanks.
Ok. Let me know when you will succeed
average 0.01 or 0.1 will be good for professional traders !!
Average 1% per day, Are u kiding?
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE !!
What would stop someone from making 1% a day?