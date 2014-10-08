What %gain per day would make you happy :) - page 3
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Yes. I knew that. Few months ago I made such calculations too. Actually, depending on your starting balance and return per day, it is entirely possible to make 1 billion USD (= Yes, I mean this http://www.webanswers.com/science/math/what-is-1x10-to-the-power-of-9-46b5ff) in less than 30 days!
People like Waren Buffet or George Soros were in some cases able to make 1 billion USD in just few hours!
To be realistic, there is extremely low probability that this wishful thinking (http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/wishful%20thinking) comes true for you and me. I put it into action that and I failed to materilaze that plan.
As you said ...."In the case it's "super fine" you could simply "show us the money"...
: Indeed. I am willing to donate 1000 USD or more to everybody who is registered on mql5.com server in case I will win such fortune in future. And another 80 % of my net worth to charitable giving projects and social cohesion, social issues of entire mankind.
It's very noble of your part to try to help mankind... Maybe we will see you one day at the list of most generous donors (http://philanthropy.com/article/A-Look-at-the-50-Most-Generous/144529/#p50_list).
However, the topic is about daily percent gains... Warren Buffet or George Soros could easily make USD 1 billion because they have dozens of billions of dollars. In this case, we are talking about a percent gain of 5 to 10 percent, in relation to what they have.
So, a 10% daily gain is not super fine. Even 1% daily gain is not super fine in the long term. As said, we have to come back to earth ...
It's very noble of your part to try to help mankind... Maybe we will see you one day at the list of most generous donors (http://philanthropy.com/article/A-Look-at-the-50-Most-Generous/144529/#p50_list).
However, the topic is about daily percent gains... Warren Buffet or George Soros could easily make USD 1 billion because they have dozens of billions of dollars. In this case, we are talking about a percent gain of 5 to 10 percent, in relation to what they have.
So, a 10% daily gain is not super fine. Even 1% daily gain is not super fine in the long term. As said, we have to come back to earth ...
Yeah. I know "some" wealthy people do philantrophy. Maybe most of them do. Maybe not. That ranking is for single year - 2013. Indeed, many people are doing good every year, perhaps every day. I just noticed that George Soros gave away only $40.0-million, while most generous donors, like Bill Gates, are not at the list at all. I think this website is more accurate http://www.therichest.com/celebnetworth/celebrity-lifestyle/giveaway/the-worlds-biggest-givers/ , http://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2013/11/18/the-50-philanthropists-who-have-given-away-the-most-money/ , and elsewhere. But I feel than nobody should do charity in open way and boast what is doing good. Apart from motivating by philantrophy itself, all governments in the world do encourage that by tax deductions and other incentives. http://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2013/11/01/making-your-gifts-count10-smart-tips-for-charitable-giving/
To your point: Absolutelly. If a trader already is a billionaire, than can easily make another billion, becuase he already has capital to trade huge positions. While undercapitalized trader with 100 USD or even 10 000 USD can hardly make any reasonably sufficient income and being able to pay rent, food, clothes, utility bills and other living cost.
It is always as they say: "Inequality is often framed as a problem of the richer getting richer and leaving everyone else behind. But the Brookings study is a helpful reminder that it’s just as much an issue of the poor getting poorer – and staying that way."
Come back to topic. I think 100 % gain per day is ideal for undercapitalized clients, while for well-off clients 0.1 % or 0.01 % gain per day is huge gain.
However, the reality check is that 100 % gain per day for undercapitalized clients is impossible to achieve over longer term. In other words, for the poors there is no hope to get out of poverty. At least impossible to do that from forex trading. Although even lottery in extremely rare cases prove that game theory is correct and that coincidence randomly occurs. http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/your-money/win-a-lottery-jackpot-not-much-chance-of-that.html
Making 1% is really wonderful.
R.
This topic have gain over 100 votes and I would like to thank everyone who participated at this time.
Its interesting to me how more than 90% of people want 1% or more per-day to be happy.
This topic have gain over 100 votes and I would like to thank everyone who participated at this time.
Its interesting to me how more than 90% of people want 1% or more per-day to be happy.
Never seen a poll with more than 100 votes here. Congratulations.
The result is coherent with some stats that said that more then 90% of people lose in Forex.
What %gain per day would make you happy from your trading activity? I know allot of people might like the option in $_Currency. However I'm interested in peoples relative returns values at this time. Thanks for voting!!
***This value does not include Compounding | Reinvesting nor any other complex percentage matrix.
Why until the 150th day? Just because women are spendthrifts and the time to buy some properties and a cat ... and shoo! :-) :-) :-)
Why until the 150th day? Just because women are spendthrifts and the time to buy some properties and a cat ... and shoo! :-) :-) :-)
I think men like shopping too, usually for things we believe attract women .
Possible, Yes, but I believe its unlikely. Should you hit $3,600 reward yourself with a new cat and shoo!
Many people making this kind of returns would be a problem for markets ... well those are my opinions anyways.