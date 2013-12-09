What gain per day would make you happy :) - page 2
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Should and Would isn't the same. 1% per day IMO is un_realistic thats about 269% per year (minus the weekend and not including compounding). I think the more money people have the more attractive they'll be with their results. I would be happy with %10 per year on a Million Dollars. I would consider 10% per year on $100 a waste of time.
Should and Would isn't the same. 1% per day IMO is un_realistic thats about 269% per year (minus the weekend and not including compounding). I think the more money people have the more attractive they'll be with their results. I would be happy with %10 per year on a Million Dollars. I would consider 10% per year on $100 a waste of time.
Should and Would isn't the same. 1% per day IMO is un_realistic thats about 269% per year (minus the weekend and not including compounding). I think the more money people have the more attractive they'll be with their results. I would be happy with %10 per year on a Million Dollars. I would consider 10% per year on $100 a waste of time.
I can't tell you what would make people happy, it is different in every case, unless we consider a ridiculous figure, for example 100% a day . . . I can only tell you what should make people happy . . . IMO
I can assure you that if I was trading with a $100 account and I made a daily average of $1 I would be ecstatic . . .
BTW, 1% a day, 5 days a week, 50 weeks a year ( 2 weeks holidays approx . . ) is 1203% if the 1% is compounded
The main argument against % could be there's a limit to the lots one can purchase... but there's no limit (figuratively) to how many accounts one can have with a broker(s).
Any ways my general take on what returns will make me happy is there has to be some diligence in sifting through various EAs and monitoring there earnings until you're sure they are dependable.
As Steve Jobs said, "don't settle".
Can you really tell me what should make me happy? If you would like to create a pool about % please be my guest :)
Omg... Wow... RaptorUK, you're in the wrong profession. You should be a mind reader !!. 1% per day does make me happy. So too does 0.1% per day. Thank you, you're Awesome. :)