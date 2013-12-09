What gain per day would make you happy :)
1%
What gain per day would make you happy from your trading activity? I know allot of people might like the option in %Percentages. However I'm interested in peoples absolute currency values at this time. Thanks for voting!!
RaptorUK:1%Jeeze, I didn't even write my pre_log yet and you're on the % drum :-)
Ubzen:Does anything other than a % make any sense ? this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
Jeeze, I didn't even write my pre_log yet and you're on the % drum :-)
Jeeze, I didn't even write my pre_log yet and you're on the % drum :-)
RaptorUK:What people want is money not %, so the poll make sense. A poll with % makes sense also, but it's an other matter. You are off-topic.
Does anything other than a % make any sense ? this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
Does anything other than a % make any sense ? this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
angevoyageur:If someone has a $100,00 account I don't think $1 a day will make them happy, someone with a $100 account should be happy with $1 a day though . . . 1% a day should make both people happy regardless of account size, that is my point and it is something that most "traders" do not understand.
What people want is money not %, so the poll make sense. A poll with % makes sense also, but it's an other matter. You are off-topic.
What people want is money not %, so the poll make sense. A poll with % makes sense also, but it's an other matter. You are off-topic.
RaptorUK:RaptorUK, couldn't agree more... It comes down to one's focus.
Does anything other than a % make any sense ? this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
Does anything other than a % make any sense ? this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
what makes me happy does not make you happy.
(2~4)%
RaptorUK: If someone has a $100,000 account I don't think $1 a day will make them happy, someone with a $100 account should be happy with $1 a day though . . . 1% a day should make both people happy regardless of account size, that is my point and it is something that most "traders" do not understand.Should and Would isn't the same. 1% per day IMO is un_realistic thats about 269% per year (minus the weekend and not including compounding). I think the more money people have the more attractive they'll be with their results. I would be happy with %10 per year on a Million Dollars. I would consider 10% per year on $100 a waste of time.
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