What gain per day would make you happy :)

New comment
 
  • 4% (4)
  • 4% (4)
  • 46% (44)
  • 28% (27)
  • 17% (16)
Total voters: 95
 
1%
 
What gain per day would make you happy from your trading activity? I know allot of people might like the option in %Percentages. However I'm interested in peoples absolute currency values at this time. Thanks for voting!!
 
RaptorUK:1%
Jeeze, I didn't even write my pre_log yet and you're on the % drum :-)
 
Ubzen:
Jeeze, I didn't even write my pre_log yet and you're on the % drum :-)
Does anything other than a % make any sense ?    this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
 
RaptorUK:
Does anything other than a % make any sense ?    this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
What people want is money not %, so the poll make sense. A poll with % makes sense also, but it's an other matter. You are off-topic.
 
angevoyageur:
What people want is money not %, so the poll make sense. A poll with % makes sense also, but it's an other matter. You are off-topic.
If someone has a $100,00 account I don't think $1 a day will make them happy,  someone with a $100 account should be happy with $1 a day though . . .  1% a day should make both people happy regardless of account size,  that is my point and it is something that most "traders" do not understand.
 
RaptorUK:
Does anything other than a % make any sense ?    this is a drum that can't be banged hard enough IMO.
RaptorUK, couldn't agree more... It comes down to one's focus.
 
what makes me happy does not make you happy.
 
(2~4)%
 
RaptorUK: If someone has a $100,000 account I don't think $1 a day will make them happy,  someone with a $100 account should be happy with $1 a day though . . .  1% a day should make both people happy regardless of account size,  that is my point and it is something that most "traders" do not understand.
Should and Would isn't the same. 1% per day IMO is un_realistic thats about 269% per year (minus the weekend and not including compounding). I think the more money people have the more attractive they'll be with their results. I would be happy with %10 per year on a Million Dollars. I would consider 10% per year on $100 a waste of time.
123
New comment