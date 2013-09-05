A virus in an EA ? - page 3
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That is just playing around :P
Wow, so many answers... ;)
Thank you all for the posts, I am now much clearer about those things.
Maybe I will some day have the courage to run the EAs on a live account or trade there myself ;)
Delete all your Objects on your chart. Delete files in any directory it has access to. Probably other things I haven't thought of . . . I'm not a malicious person. The intent is what makes it malicious or not.
A client once asked me to code a EA that hides some of the objects of a custom indicator that clutters the chart without the option of selecting what to be displayed. I did and that doesnt make it a virus because it is the user himself that manually attaches it to the chart. No ea, indicator nor script will automatically attach itself and do stupid stuff without the user themselves adding them to a chart if in pure mql.
What an EA can do malicious (other than blow up an account) ?
Delete all your Objects on your chart. Delete files in any directory it has access to. Probably other things I haven't thought of . . . I'm not a malicious person. The intent is what makes it malicious or not.
Was your intent malicious ? please read what I wrote . . . for pity's sake, you even quoted it . . . "The intent is what makes it malicious or not." come on tonny, get a grip, please.
Of course it can, even if it doesn't blow up your account. What makes it malicious or not is the intent of the person that coded it . . . if it's designed to do harm then it is malicious, if it's coded in error and by accident does harm then it's not malicious.
I have a few EAs from the internet, but they are executables only, no source code.
Don't grow rubbish! What is the virus - give us the correct determination please.
Where did I write "Virus" ? please read what I wrote not what you think I wrote . . . please. Do I need to repeat it all over again ? I guess I do . . .
PzTrading:
An .ex5 file can't be malicious by itself. Well, only if it blows up your account.
RaptorUK:
Of course it can, even if it doesn't blow up your account. What makes it malicious or not is the intent of the person that coded it . . . if it's designed to do harm then it is malicious, if it's coded in error and by accident does harm then it's not malicious.
. . . PzTrading did not write "Virus" I did not write "Virus" . . . are you saying that an .ex5 cannot be malicious ?
Where did I write "Virus" ?
Don't grow rubbish! What is the virus - give us the correct definition please.