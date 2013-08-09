Multicurrency OPTIMIZATION: different results depending on the pair selected in tab "Settings"
- Leverage for each symbol
- issue with strategy tester multi currency and multi timeframe testing
- Terminator Version 4
another example...
separatly profit TRADES Selected GBPUSD 1935 141 GBPUSD EURUSD 2339 134 EURUSD USDJPY 3179 140 USDJPY total 7453 415 together 7622 413 USDJPY 4450 384 GBPUSD 5479 359 EURUSD
Attached optimizer images...
Ok, so you are using an input parameter of your EA to define symbols to trade. If I understand well you don't have the same results when you change the Strategy tester settings from EURUSD to USDJPY or USDCAD, keeping the same parameters on your EA, right ?
The most obvious reason I can see is that your EA isn't independent of the selected symbol (chart). You can either share your code for someone else check it or write to ServiceDesk to report a bug in the Strategy Tester.
- www.mql5.com
Ok, so you are using an input parameter of your EA to define symbols to trade. If I understand well you don't have the same results when you change the Strategy tester settings from EURUSD to USDJPY or USDCAD, keeping the same parameters on your EA, right ?
The most obvious reason I can see is that your EA isn't independent of the selected symbol (chart). You can either share your code for someone else check it or write to ServiceDesk to report a bug in the Strategy Tester.
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