Jobs - feature suggestion.
I commend this motion to the house! The whole time zone thing is just annoying, ans adds too much stress to the process. The suggestion i would also add, for developers and employers alike, would be to to set designated times for communication. For example, a mini open discussion forum on the developers profile, where he promises to be there at a certain time everyday for a certain period to chat to whoever is there, like a workshop.
Useful functionality
I recommend to apply this function
100% Agreed.
Agree.
My opinion. It would be good to have two additional buttons: 1-st <I don't need arbitration service>; 2-nd <I wish to pay now>. 1-st button would be actual for both: a customer and a programmer. 2-nd button would become visible [for customer] exclusively when both programmer and customer have started 1-st button. The essence is: don't wait for programmer's confirmation (as this user have written) but only if 1-st button was accepted by both earlier.
Also somewhere/somehow to make customer and programmer to add feedback after payment. They always forget or unaware of it.
Be careful you dont get banned. After staying away i returned here and posted a simple suggestion that could make the site more interesting for users of which other traders supported but i got unfairly banned for reasons i dont know. From now on me ill only concentrate on my things and followers and let the site collapse.
ROMAN5:agree
Also somewhere/somehow to make customer and programmer to add feedback after payment. They always forget or unaware of it.
Also somewhere/somehow to make customer and programmer to add feedback after payment. They always forget or unaware of it.
tonny:good to know, I won't push any further.
Be careful you dont get banned. After staying away i returned here and posted a simple suggestion that could make the site more interesting for users of which other traders supported but i got unfairly banned for reasons i dont know. From now on me ill only concentrate on my things and followers and let the site collapse.
Be careful you dont get banned. After staying away i returned here and posted a simple suggestion that could make the site more interesting for users of which other traders supported but i got unfairly banned for reasons i dont know. From now on me ill only concentrate on my things and followers and let the site collapse.
loadednrg:
good to know, I won't push any further.
good to know, I won't push any further.
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I suggest an advanced button that buyers can turn on from their Profile. Once on, the advanced button would be active in the Jobs page.
The button would appear in all parts of the Job process as "Jump to Complete, Pay Developer Now". See attached JPG image.
I use the Jobs feature a lot.
The process:
Work Agreement
Negotiation of requirements
Prototype/Model
Demonstration
Work Acceptance
Payment
Works really well and is safe for buyer and developer.
However when buyer and developer live in different timezones the 'me click next', 'you click next' to get through all these steps is very annoying and mostly takes 3 days when it should take 3min, with me going to sleep just as my developers are waking up on the other side of the world.
I suggest most experienced buyers would like an advanced button they can enable from their profile, which puts a "Jump to Job finished, and pay developer now", when you click it a popup says 'warning: this is an advanced feature, you are about to agree to all parts of this job and pay the developer, including all steps, work agreement, negotiation, prototype, demonstration, work acceptance, and payment' Are you sure?
Take for example when we get a $10 adjustment done to our EA, 12 'tick and click next' from each party is unnecessary.
I want to be able to pay my developers faster, to reward them for their great work and fast build times, this advanced button is the best way for me to be able to do this.
If you agree, please support this post.