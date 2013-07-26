Read Global Variables
This is not working
the output is
2013.07.26 12:00:14 Core 1 2013.07.24 23:59:30 variable is: 0.0
despite these being set in the terminal.
How should I be calling them?
It works for me, what is your MT5 build ?
Try this, from documentation :
Return Value
The value of the existing global variable or 0 in case of an error. For more details about the error, call GetLastError().
It works for me, what is your MT5 build ?
Try this, from documentation :
Actually I was trying to run this in tester until I saw a similar discussion you had on the subject and when I ran it on a real account it was working. Thx.
Would be nice to export and import these global variables as a *.set file though...
Actually I was trying to run this in tester until I saw a similar discussion you had on the subject and when I ran it on a real account it was working. Thx.
Would be nice to export and import these global variables as a *.set file though...
Ah ok, yes, in the tester GlobalVariables are emulated, these are not the same. For reference :
During testing, the global variables of the client terminal are also emulated, but they are not related to the current global variables of the terminal, which can be seen in the terminal using the F3 button. It means that all operations with the global variables of the terminal, during testing, take place outside of the client terminal (in the testing agent).
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This is not working
the output is
2013.07.26 12:00:14 Core 1 2013.07.24 23:59:30 variable is: 0.0
despite these being set in the terminal.
How should I be calling them?