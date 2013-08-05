Know more about other "Trading Strategies" - page 2

New comment
 
Shunmas:
Thanks for you reply Ubzen. But where is the EA ? I didn't find it. 
Did you open the attached file ?
 
Yes, this is inside attachment inside this post. Thanks a lot Ubzen
 
Yes got it guys. Thanks 
 
Ubzen:
Yes. Why do you believe its risky? Can you recommend a method which is less risky?

the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?

how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?

from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values 

 
Question. Do you have live result? And have you ever had this in signals?
 
doshur:

the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?

how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?

from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values 

Yes, you just nailed the strategy Doshur. Low time frame such as M15 and low TP value such as 10 pips. Still going to test it to its fullest potential. 
 
doshur:

the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?

how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?

from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values 

1) I explained that earlier.

2) I've other systems which uses this scheme. The test results usually looks like the final outcome. Also, multi-currency mode can help allot. Give that a shot on demo-account where the spreads for other currencies are not as high as within the tester.

3) Yes, thats what its doing here.

 
tonny:
Question. Do you have live result? And have you ever had this in signals?

1) For this particular system ... No. It's provided for example.

2) Explained that earlier... People want get-rich-quick systems. Putting it on signals is a waste of my resources IMO. 

 

For multi-currency testing, modify the following lines.

    string Temporary[]={"EURUSD"};
    /*string Temporary[]={"EURUSD","EURCHF","EURJPY","EURGBP",
                        "USDJPY","USDCHF","USDCAD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD"};*/

To:::::

    //string Temporary[]={"EURUSD"};
    string Temporary[]={"EURUSD","EURCHF","EURJPY","EURGBP",
                        "USDJPY","USDCHF","USDCAD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD"};

For increasing and decreasing the lot sizes, modify the following lines. For smaller sizes, increase the Minutes Per Minimum Lot. For bigger lot sizes decrease.

int         MinPerMinLot=333;
  • Note: Currency Pairs which could cause you trouble in live-testing. EURJPYEURUSD | USDJPY | AUDUSD. In that order.
  • Pairs which ends up bringing the system back.  EURCHF |  USDCAD | EURGBP |  GBPUSD |  In that order.
  • I'm working to improve this with the inclusion of the StopLoss and Limiting the Trending Pairs. 
 

This kind of strategy names martingale, you'd better use it with a stop loss if not your account will be broken sooner or later.

And it usually suits for a fluctuation market. If you can combine this strategy with trend following strategy ,the it will give your better performance.

But it's always a difficult thing to  estimate whether the market is flat or trend~

12345
New comment