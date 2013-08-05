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Thanks for you reply Ubzen. But where is the EA ? I didn't find it.
Yes. Why do you believe its risky? Can you recommend a method which is less risky?
the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?
how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?
from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values
the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?
how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?
from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values
the way you control your lot size is interesting. is it control by the number of pips it goes negative?
how is your live result testing? and how long have you been testing that?
from my experience, this kinda of strategy works best is low time frames and low tp values
1) I explained that earlier.
2) I've other systems which uses this scheme. The test results usually looks like the final outcome. Also, multi-currency mode can help allot. Give that a shot on demo-account where the spreads for other currencies are not as high as within the tester.
3) Yes, thats what its doing here.
Question. Do you have live result? And have you ever had this in signals?
1) For this particular system ... No. It's provided for example.
2) Explained that earlier... People want get-rich-quick systems. Putting it on signals is a waste of my resources IMO.
For multi-currency testing, modify the following lines.
To:::::
For increasing and decreasing the lot sizes, modify the following lines. For smaller sizes, increase the Minutes Per Minimum Lot. For bigger lot sizes decrease.
This kind of strategy names martingale, you'd better use it with a stop loss if not your account will be broken sooner or later.
And it usually suits for a fluctuation market. If you can combine this strategy with trend following strategy ,the it will give your better performance.
But it's always a difficult thing to estimate whether the market is flat or trend~