Know more about other "Trading Strategies"

New comment
 

Imo, this forum is being plagued by too much non-trading related and subjective threads. So I've decided upon adding content which produce some reliant information in a more objective fashion. As such please observe the following rules below.

Rules:

  • #1> Post of Trading Strategy without an Expert_Advisor attached will be removed by Moderators.
  • - non-programmers are allowed and can submit EA's created using mql5 generators.
  • #2> Posting of code-base strategy is not-allowed, unless you're the Creator.
  • #3> Post of Strategies which does-not include the testing report for the last 5-years will be removed.
  • #4> In your own words, explain the pro's and con's about the strategy submitted.
  • #5> Members can give suggestions about how to improve submitted strategies.
  • - Hopefully, other members will make the modification, instead of just criticize.
  • #6> Please avoid posting fake results (like OHLC) tests, those will be removed.
 
Ok so you begin with your strategy ?
 
Files:
UbzenA_20130725.zip  190 kb
 

Description: The UbzenA_20130725 is a system which places random_trades. Adds to negative trades when the number of -pips exceeds the bollinger_bands pips. I would consider it a scalper. Includes a stoploss using actual deposit currency $. The take profit is also actual currency $. The volume_size uses a time_passage to increase the volume (if system still negative). I like this volume_sizing because you can dial-up or dial-down the aggression depending upon your appetite.

  • -Pros: Ability to survive multiple years of testing and market conditions.
  • -Cons: No get rich quick. Requires a relatively large investment capital.

There's no optimization done to this system. Any suggestion for improvement, positive or negative (just don't be rude about it).

 
angevoyageur: Ok so you begin with your strategy ?
I would like you to write a review about your system submitted in the code-base. If you wish to submit something else, that'll be nice also.
 
Ubzen:
I would like you to write a review about your system submitted in the code-base. If you wish to submit something else, that'll be nice also.
Ok, no problem, will do that tomorrow.
 
Ubzen:

This seems nice. If its not proprietary, will you share ?

Or run it on demo and post signals, so that live demo performance can be seen.

Thanks 

 
Shunmas: This seems nice. If its not proprietary, will you share? Or run it on demo and post signals, so that live demo performance can be seen. Thanks 

Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.

As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose. 

 
Ubzen:

Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.

As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose. 

do you use it live? this kinda of averaging is risky.
 
doshur: do you use it live? this kinda of averaging is risky.

Yes (some concepts). Why do you believe its risky? Can you recommend a method which is less risky? *Edited.

 
Ubzen:

Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.

As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose. 

Thanks for you reply Ubzen. But where is the EA ? I didn't find it. 
12345
New comment