Know more about other "Trading Strategies"

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Description: The UbzenA_20130725 is a system which places random_trades. Adds to negative trades when the number of -pips exceeds the bollinger_bands pips. I would consider it a scalper. Includes a stoploss using actual deposit currency $. The take profit is also actual currency $. The volume_size uses a time_passage to increase the volume (if system still negative). I like this volume_sizing because you can dial-up or dial-down the aggression depending upon your appetite.
- -Pros: Ability to survive multiple years of testing and market conditions.
- -Cons: No get rich quick. Requires a relatively large investment capital.
There's no optimization done to this system. Any suggestion for improvement, positive or negative (just don't be rude about it).
I would like you to write a review about your system submitted in the code-base. If you wish to submit something else, that'll be nice also.
Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.
As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose.
Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.
As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose.
Yes (some concepts). Why do you believe its risky? Can you recommend a method which is less risky? *Edited.
Well I share the codes, and there you have it. You may use it, tweak-it, optimize-it, use concepts from it. I really don't mind, if you can turn it into something better it'll be nice if you'll post your findings here.
As for signals, I don't know if this is strong enough. A person only get one shot or destroy their credibility when it comes to signals. I really don't want others blaming me for losing money. Even though everyone should be aware that anything can lose.
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