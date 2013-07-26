Know more about other users!

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I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
 
tonny:
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
Speaking as a User . . .  if you look up to the top of this page you will see it says  MQL5 Automated Trading and Strategy Testing Forum   sharing your deepest emotional thoughts and what you had for lunch is what FaceBook is for . . .   why does everyone want to have this Forum cover everything . . .  and a tiny little bit of MQL5 ?
 
RaptorUK:
Speaking as a User . . .  if you look up to the top of this page you will see it says  MQL5 Automated Trading and Strategy Testing Forum   sharing your deepest emotional thoughts and what you had for lunch is what FaceBook is for . . .   why does everyone want to have this Forum cover everything . . .  and a tiny little bit of MQL5 ?
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
 
angevoyageur:
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
So if this topic gets few responses you think we should go ahead and clear out all the garbage that is not mql5 related ?  great idea,  well said  
 
tonny:
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
I think - one 'Non-related Discussion' thread is enough for this part (english part of) mql5. Russian part of mql5 is also keeping one thread only for non-related discussion. As to chinese part of the forum so they do not have any ... not yet ...
 
newdigital:
I think - one 'Non-related Discussion' thread is enough for this part (english part of) mql5. Russian part of mql5 is also keeping one thread only for non-related discussion. As to chinese part of the forum so they do not have any ... not yet ...
So you are suggesting to tonny to post his photo to "Trades Joking" thread
 
Yes, with family pics and history of life
 
This is related to metaquotes because the photos will be users of metaquotes services/products otherwise its like saying people should remove their profile photos too since they are not related to metaquotes.
 
Like new digital photo typing on a computer he cant prove that he was trading on mt4 but it is allowed so this post is like an extra profile album.
 
Good idea...why don't you take the lead and post your pics first and others will follow. 
 
angevoyageur:
You can begin to change your avatar

Can you please help how to post emotions...as they add flavour. 

Thanks 

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