Know more about other users!

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I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
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tonny:Speaking as a User . . . if you look up to the top of this page you will see it says MQL5 Automated Trading and Strategy Testing Forum sharing your deepest emotional thoughts and what you had for lunch is what FaceBook is for . . . why does everyone want to have this Forum cover everything . . . and a tiny little bit of MQL5 ?
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
RaptorUK:Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
Speaking as a User . . . if you look up to the top of this page you will see it says MQL5 Automated Trading and Strategy Testing Forum sharing your deepest emotional thoughts and what you had for lunch is what FaceBook is for . . . why does everyone want to have this Forum cover everything . . . and a tiny little bit of MQL5 ?
Speaking as a User . . . if you look up to the top of this page you will see it says MQL5 Automated Trading and Strategy Testing Forum sharing your deepest emotional thoughts and what you had for lunch is what FaceBook is for . . . why does everyone want to have this Forum cover everything . . . and a tiny little bit of MQL5 ?
angevoyageur:So if this topic gets few responses you think we should go ahead and clear out all the garbage that is not mql5 related ? great idea, well said
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
tonny:I think - one 'Non-related Discussion' thread is enough for this part (english part of) mql5. Russian part of mql5 is also keeping one thread only for non-related discussion. As to chinese part of the forum so they do not have any ... not yet ...
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
I borrowed this from another forum. I thought it was a good idea. Users can post here their photos, family pics, fun pics etc And let others know a little bit more about them. Photos speak louder after all!
newdigital:So you are suggesting to tonny to post his photo to "Trades Joking" thread
I think - one 'Non-related Discussion' thread is enough for this part (english part of) mql5. Russian part of mql5 is also keeping one thread only for non-related discussion. As to chinese part of the forum so they do not have any ... not yet ...
I think - one 'Non-related Discussion' thread is enough for this part (english part of) mql5. Russian part of mql5 is also keeping one thread only for non-related discussion. As to chinese part of the forum so they do not have any ... not yet ...
Yes, with family pics and history of life
Good idea...why don't you take the lead and post your pics first and others will follow.
angevoyageur:
You can begin to change your avatar
You can begin to change your avatar
Can you please help how to post emotions...as they add flavour.
Thanks
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