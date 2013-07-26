Know more about other users! - page 4

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newdigital:

of course, I asked them before openning this non-related discussion thread.

Are you going to disclose your profile? Do it strong man!


Good so leave my thread alone too because i can also talk to them to allow one more because its even better than traders joking where people post porn. There was one of a porn like balloon and another a giff of a race where it had obscene sections.
 
angevoyageur:
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
I think it's a good idea to show the real life of the traders,especially the developers in this forum.
 
luenbo:
I think it's a good idea to show the real life of the traders,especially the developers in this forum.
 
luenbo:
I think it's a good idea to show the real life of the traders,especially the developers in this forum.
Ok so you can use your profile for that.
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