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of course, I asked them before openning this non-related discussion thread.
Are you going to disclose your profile? Do it strong man!
Personally I share your opinion but let the users decide about that. We will see the success or not of this topic.
I think it's a good idea to show the real life of the traders,especially the developers in this forum.
I think it's a good idea to show the real life of the traders,especially the developers in this forum.