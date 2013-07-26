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So you as a moderator are admitting that traders joking is illegal but no action has been taken because it was posted by a moderator while everyday tonnes of posts are deleted and people banned for allegedly posting non related stuff?
tonnes of posts deleted everyday and many people banned on this thread? this is not a true.
as to public moderators so we are not part of MQ so every moderator as simple user can express any opinion about anything.
Can you please help how to post emotions...as they add flavour.
Thanks
It's just picture. So you can right-click on it and save it for later use.
So you as a moderator are admitting that traders joking is illegal but no action has been taken because it was posted by a moderator while everyday tonnes of posts are deleted and people banned for allegedly posting non related stuff?
One "non-related discussion thread" is enough for the forum so I am fully against your idea if it is about the forum only. Use traders joking thread, or use your profile.
Any profiles, any News feed, any Achievement, any Job and any Market products of anyone are visible for any person from any profile even if this person is non-registered one (the guest for example).
No any my personal photos on "that album" (I think - you are talking about traders joking thread, right?). About profile - make your profile on the same way as CEO of Metaquotes did here for example (name, location + photo). Why not?
Does metaquotes constitution say one or two or three non related discussions is fine or is it newdigital constitution. If one is fine then we could as well say two is fine because all i know is that if a moderator started a non related thread you wont say this.
newdigital is always talking about trading. Except in "Traders Joking" topic, what's your problem with that ?
Im not talking about newdigital but the number of non related discussions allowed
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tonny, 2013.07.26 12:31Does metaquotes constitution say one or two or three non related discussions is fine or is it newdigital constitution. If one is fine then we could as well say two is fine because all i know is that if a moderator started a non related thread you wont say this.
of course, I asked them before openning this non-related discussion thread.
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tonny, 2013.07.26 12:33Then they should allow more photos in profile.
Are you going to disclose your profile? Do it strong man!