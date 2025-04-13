Where are you from ?

I found this very nice topic, so I thought this would be a good idea to know a little more background of the participants in our forum, do not hesitate to let you know. Welcome traders of all countries.
 
I am from Belgium and my wife is from Canada (Quebec), so I already have a foot on two continents. I am also talking French.
 
i am Iranian.
 

i am from pakistan

 
I'm not saying . . .  
 
I'm not saying . . .  
I think you are an alien, right ?
 
I think you are an alien, right ?
I sometimes wonder that myself . . .  especially when I'm having problems explaining a concept to some people  
 
Indonesia ( I hope not bad)
 
Indonesia ( I hope not bad)
Why bad ? RaptorUk is an alien, then nothing is bad
 
It doesnt matter where anyone is from as long as they speak the forex language :-)
 
It doesnt matter where anyone is from as long as they speak the forex language :-)
Amazing comment :)
