Where are you from ?
I found this very nice topic, so I thought this would be a good idea to know a little more background of the participants in our forum, do not hesitate to let you know. Welcome traders of all countries.
I am from Belgium and my wife is from Canada (Quebec), so I already have a foot on two continents. I am also talking French.
i am Iranian.
i am from pakistan
I'm not saying . . .
RaptorUK:I think you are an alien, right ?
angevoyageur:I sometimes wonder that myself . . . especially when I'm having problems explaining a concept to some people
Indonesia ( I hope not bad)
simpangbeo:Why bad ? RaptorUk is an alien, then nothing is bad
It doesnt matter where anyone is from as long as they speak the forex language :-)
tonny:Amazing comment :)
