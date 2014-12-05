Set a reward for your partners and boost your sales right now!
We have recently launched the new reward scheme to help MQL5.community members promote their products and signals. However, it can show its full strength only in case of your direct participation.
The scheme itself will neither transfer money to your account, nor will it make partners select your product and nor will it find a buyer for you. But all this can be achieved if you make one small step. Specify a percentage that you are ready to share with your potential partner in the description of your trading signal or Market product. Without that, partners will most probably not consider you as a seller and will not be able to work with you. And this means the loss of an additional income!
Suppose that you have developed an application, uploaded it to MQL5
Market but partners pass by without noticing it. Why? You have not
specified partner's share. It means that your potential partner examined
description of your product, failed to see the percentage share and
moved down the list eventually finding a product with a specified share
and placing a web link to it, while your product was left unnoticed. To
avoid this, be sure to specify the percentage. It requires no extra
effort, while possible payoff may be very considerable.
If you sell a subscription to trading signals or applications in MQL5 Market, specify a reward for your partners to boost your sales. That is one small step for a seller and a giant leap for your fame and profit!
It would be great when Subscribers could have the possibility to search for Signals with that kind of partner program
It would be great when Subscribers could have the possibility to search for Signals with that kind of partner program
Why ? That changes nothing for the subscribers.
No, i mean a list where it is possible to see all Signals with Affiliate Links.
No, i mean a list where it is possible to see all Signals with Affiliate Links.
Ah ok, not subscribers, partners then.
About MQL5 signal,
I think a paid MQL5 signal should be run on real account and not on a demo account. However, a free signal, can still be run on demo account.
Right now some signal providers runs their paid signals on demo (not live) account with the broker that is not regulated and some even under a lot of questions. So these signal providers does not risk any of his/her real money in his/her live account, but it's subscriber does risks their real money following a signal that is runs on demo with "full of question" broker.
The idea is, that signal provider should not just taking subscriber money but also risk his/her own money in live account.
- www.mql5.com
I think the site is very poorly made MQL5 for signals already the filing sytem is very limited, no bank transfer, moneybookers, neteller, you chose a Russian supplier, I signed up, it responds ever, especially for Francophones pr credit a deposit, to be loaded with a third party, so it's fresh in addition, Pay Pal is inadequate, too long for transfers, in addition to the fee is collected at the inlet and exit, 2%, you do the pomrotion your products that must be at the forefront, but for investors, it is not interesting at all, need to review procedures pr it is faster .. I think Russian payment site is not a good choice (no francophone service too complicated), and Pay Pal fees are too dissuassifs, is also the sytem of compensation is too vague, while a sytem by percentage is more relevant ...... in the choice of suppliers, I think Moneybookers and Neteller are aadptés, plus they have credit cards to withdraw cash anywhere in the world ..
- www.mql5.com
I also think we should remove the demo accounts as signal providers, it is confusing to have real and demo accounts Metatrader as signals ... especially on MetaTrader, it is impossible to have a good read, we want to know the qd%, it always brings to involve demo and real accounts ..
What does this have to do with the Affiliate scheme ? you are off topic . . .
:)
How many % is a good Payoff? What do you think?
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The scheme itself will neither transfer money to your account, nor will it make partners select your product and nor will it find a buyer for you. But all this can be achieved if you make one small step. Specify a percentage that you are ready to share with your potential partner in the description of your trading signal or Market product. Without that, partners will most probably not consider you as a seller and will not be able to work with you. And this means the loss of an additional income!
Suppose that you have developed an application, uploaded it to MQL5 Market but partners pass by without noticing it. Why? You have not specified partner's share. It means that your potential partner examined description of your product, failed to see the percentage share and moved down the list eventually finding a product with a specified share and placing a web link to it, while your product was left unnoticed. To avoid this, be sure to specify the percentage. It requires no extra effort, while possible payoff may be very considerable.
If you sell a subscription to trading signals or applications in MQL5 Market, specify a reward for your partners to boost your sales. That is one small step for a seller and a giant leap for your fame and profit!