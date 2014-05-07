Help with signals subrictions error: Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.

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Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.

And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4  the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )

 

Best regards,

Kliton 

 
Help..
 
Kliton:

Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.

And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4  the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )

 

Best regards,

Kliton 

You have to write to ServiceDesk about such issue.
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We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
Thank you
 
Kliton:

Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.

And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4  the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )

 

Best regards,

Kliton 

It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.

If you are a MQL5 signal provider then you cannot subscribe to MQL5 signal. If you're not MQL5 signal provider then subscribe to MQL5 signal by using account that is not used to provide MQL5 signal.

And please read the MQL5 signal rules (click that).

 
phi.nuts:

It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.

If you are a MQL5 signal provider then you cannot subscribe to MQL5 signal. If you're not MQL5 signal provider then subscribe to MQL5 signal by using account that is not used to provide MQL5 signal.

And please read the MQL5 signal rules (click that).

phi.nuts is back ?
 
angevoyageur:
phi.nuts is back ?
Just ... happen ... to be around :D
 
phi.nuts:
Just ... happen ... to be around :D
We need you for Signals questions, I am tired of these.
 
phi.nuts:
Just ... happen ... to be around :D
Can i convert my account signal provider to not mql signal provider account?
 
Kliton:
Can i convert my account signal provider to not mql signal provider account?
What do you mean ?
 

phi.nuts says: It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.

It says that my account is already used to provide MQl5 Signal; 

Can i disable that ? Because i have a AvaTrade account and i can't change the id of that account;

 

And other thing: Why when i click on "subscribe"  i select M4Trader and then the Meta Trader 4 Program get the focus.. but nothing happening...

In Option i haven't the tab "Signals"  why? I have alredy connected the community

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