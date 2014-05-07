Help with signals subrictions error: Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.
Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.
And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4 the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )
Best regards,
Kliton
- www.mql5.com
Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.
And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4 the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )
Best regards,
Kliton
It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.
If you are a MQL5 signal provider then you cannot subscribe to MQL5 signal. If you're not MQL5 signal provider then subscribe to MQL5 signal by using account that is not used to provide MQL5 signal.
And please read the MQL5 signal rules (click that).
It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.
If you are a MQL5 signal provider then you cannot subscribe to MQL5 signal. If you're not MQL5 signal provider then subscribe to MQL5 signal by using account that is not used to provide MQL5 signal.
And please read the MQL5 signal rules (click that).
phi.nuts is back ?
Just ... happen ... to be around :D
Just ... happen ... to be around :D
Can i convert my account signal provider to not mql signal provider account?
phi.nuts says: It means the account you trying to use to subscribe MQL5 signal is also being use to provide MQL5 signal.
It says that my account is already used to provide MQl5 Signal;
Can i disable that ? Because i have a AvaTrade account and i can't change the id of that account;
And other thing: Why when i click on "subscribe" i select M4Trader and then the Meta Trader 4 Program get the focus.. but nothing happening...
In Option i haven't the tab "Signals" why? I have alredy connected the community
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Why i have this error when i try to subscribe to a signal? Specified account already being used as a signal. Signals resale is prohibited.
And why when i click to subscribe and i select Meta Trader 4 the Application get the focus but don't happens anything... ( I haven't the label "Signals" in terminal.. why? )
Best regards,
Kliton