Using Metatrader 5 offline - page 2
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I don't see a problem :
The only thing to do is to have the needed data downloaded before losing the connection.
I don't know what the difference is between us, but if I started MT5 without internet connection, the MT5 wants me to login to a server though it doesn't see any server because of missing internet. So I can't login. If I cancel the login window, I have an MT5 without any chart but with a bit text in centre of window: Waiting for update. And nothing works. I have the historical data donwloaded back to 2001. This is my problem. And I don't know how to run MT5 without internet using the historical data only.
I hope I can solve this in the future.
I am glad that you have no such a problem. Thank you and bye.
I don't know what the difference is between us, but if I started MT5 without internet connection, the MT5 wants me to login to a server though it doesn't see any server because of missing internet. So I can't login. If I cancel the login window, I have an MT5 without any chart but with a bit text in centre of window: Waiting for update. And nothing works. I have the historical data donwloaded back to 2001. This is my problem. And I don't know how to run MT5 without internet using the historical data only.
I hope I can solve this in the future.
I am glad that you have no such a problem. Thank you and bye.
My login and password are registered, so I don't have to provide it each time I start MT5. Of course, when I connect without Internet connection it cannot connect to server, I received following message in journal.
2013.06.17 18:37:50 Signal '20051678': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com
2013.06.17 18:36:50 MQL5 Market failed to load list of products (www.mql5.com:80 via proxy '127.0.0.1:8080' failed)
2013.06.17 18:36:50 MQL5 Market failed connect to www.mql5.com (www.mql5.com:80 via proxy '127.0.0.1:8080' failed)
2013.06.17 18:36:48 Network '20051678': no connection to AlpariFS-MT5
2013.06.17 18:36:47 OpenCL Device #0: CPU Intel(R) Corporation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-2677M CPU @ 1.80GHz with OpenCL 1.1 (4 units, 1800 MHz, 3998 Mb, version 1.1, rating 51)
2013.06.17 18:36:46 Terminal UWCTrader 5 x64 build 821 started (United World Capital, Ltd.)
Then as I said, I can open a chart, attach an indicator or run the strategy tester. I don't know where is the difference with you.
My login and password are registered, so I don't have to provide it each time I start MT5. Of course, when I connect without Internet connection it cannot connect to server, I received following message in journal.
2013.06.17 18:37:50 Signal '20051678': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com
2013.06.17 18:36:50 MQL5 Market failed to load list of products (www.mql5.com:80 via proxy '127.0.0.1:8080' failed)
2013.06.17 18:36:50 MQL5 Market failed connect to www.mql5.com (www.mql5.com:80 via proxy '127.0.0.1:8080' failed)
2013.06.17 18:36:48 Network '20051678': no connection to AlpariFS-MT5
2013.06.17 18:36:47 OpenCL Device #0: CPU Intel(R) Corporation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-2677M CPU @ 1.80GHz with OpenCL 1.1 (4 units, 1800 MHz, 3998 Mb, version 1.1, rating 51)
2013.06.17 18:36:46 Terminal UWCTrader 5 x64 build 821 started (United World Capital, Ltd.)
Then as I said, I can open a chart, attach an indicator or run the strategy tester. I don't know where is the difference with you.
No on a demo account. There is no tick so nothing happens after the first call to OnCalculated().I don't see what you can test when you lose connectivity with an indicator. There is simply nothing to test.
I assumed, maybe incorrectly, that the OP wanted to test his Indicator in the Strategy Tester. That can be done offline, can't it ?
This is my problem. I want to work on a place where there is no internet. And there I could not start because in the centre of Metatrader window there is only a text: Waiting for update. And I can not do anything.
i don't have such problems. once you have connected, created an account, nothing more is mandatory.
just switch to strategy tester, you can test both indicators and EAs but only on data you have downloaded so far.
you can even debug, but you will not receive OnTick() events. OnTick() will be executed once in indicator, in EA it want be called at all.
i don't have such problems. once you have connected, created an account, nothing more is mandatory.
just switch to strategy tester, you can test both indicators and EAs but only on data you have downloaded so far.
you can even debug, but you will not receive OnTick() events. OnTick() will be executed once in indicator, in EA it want be called at all.
There is no OnTick() in an indicator
OnTick, OnCalculate, same ... thing.
I could explain it more clearly, but Raptor would delete my comment :)
OnTick, OnCalculate, same ... thing.
I could explain it more clearly, but Raptor would delete my comment :)
OnTick, OnCalculate, same ... thing.
I could explain it more clearly, but Raptor would delete my comment :)
No need . . . I think we are thinking the same thing . . .
I assumed, maybe incorrectly, that the OP wanted to test his Indicator in the Strategy Tester. That can be done offline, can't it ?