Using Metatrader 5 offline - page 3

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angevoyageur:
Not exactly the same, OnTick is obviously called on each tick. OnCalculate also but not only, it is called when you attach an indicator on a chart (or use of iCustom), OnTick is not called when you attach an EA to a chart.
you forgot to mention difference in parameters. :P
 
graziani:
you forgot to mention difference in parameters. :P
 
Hi dear

Sorry i can't speak english well

If you want to run meta 5 you must install win server ...

1 you must install meta5 on first system
2 log in too broker server and update your charts
3 install win server (2008) on the second computer or virtual
4 copy your meta program on first computer (program and data folder on drive c)
5 paste it on second computer and run metatrader5.exe
6 meta program is create data folder on drice c and you must paste data folder on drive c from first system
7 then run meta trader program and log in with user name and password on second  omputer(offline)
8 after 1 or 2 seconds update your charts and you can use sterategy tester ...

Best regards
 
Simon Gniadkowski:

No need . . .   I think we are thinking the same thing . . .

 

hello all...



how can i use proxy         @mt5 ??

Files:
Ads0z.png  144 kb
Ads1z.jpg  358 kb
 
Atakan Baykal:

hello all...



how can i use proxy         @mt5 ??

Server


This tab contains the most important settings. The trading platform is initially configured to provide proper trouble-free operation. Thus, it is highly recommended not to change any parameters in this window unless there is a special necessity.

The Server tab contains settings for connection to a trading account

The window contains the following parameters:

  • ...
  • Enable proxy server— allow the use of a proxy server when connecting to the trade server. If you enable this option, button "Proxy ..." becomes active;
  • Proxy— setup of connection through a proxy server;
  • ...

Proxy Server Setup

Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press "Ctrl+O". Charts — common settings of price charts and parameters of objects management: object selection straight after creation, immediate object configuration, and docking parameters;Trade — default parameters...
 

ok but ;


where can i found that numbers?(proxy numbers) 


may i rent a proxy somewhere on the internet ? 


ty best regards 

 

please check my attached files @ my first post


ty best regards

 
Atakan Baykal:

please check my attached files @ my first post


ty best regards

If you want to use proxy so I think you know ... because as I see from your image - you select to use the proxy (and I have no idea why you want to use it sorry).

 

People talked here and didn't answered the problem when you will never have internet connection due to a firewall. I think you can avoid the problem copying the data files and also registry entries, so MT5 will think you already had logged in this new computer. 

My problem is that I also can't make changes in registry since I don't have administrator access.

Any ideas?

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