Press review - page 125
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The USD/CAD pair fell during the bulk of the week, breaking below the 1.10 level. That of course is a negative sign, but we see support only down to the 1.09 handle, so even though we’ve had a fairly negative week, it would not surprise us at all to see support come back into the marketplace in this general vicinity. Right now, we do not have a trade signal at all but are paying attention to this next week as it could be pivotal for our positioning in this market going forward.
The NZD/USD pair spent most of the week falling, but as it approached the 0.85 level, found enough buyers to push the market back up. The resulting candle is somewhat of a hammer, and it tells us that the market is more than likely going to try to continue to go higher, and a break of that high has this market looking for the 0.90 level given enough time. The 0.85 level is now support as far as we can tell, and in fact we considered it the “floor” of the market.
The GBP/USD pair fell during the week, but really didn’t have that wide of the range. The 1.65 level below is still support as far as we can tell, and as a result we think that this market will offer a buying opportunity soon. Any supportive candle in that general vicinity has us buying, but the question then remains whether or not we would even get there? After all, the Friday candle was in fact a hammer, which of course is a nice buying opportunity and signal as it were.
The EUR/USD pair ended up forming a shooting star for the week, but as you can see on the daily charts, we formed a hammer for the Friday session. The 1.37 level has offered support in the past, and it appears that it’s doing so now. However, if you only look at the weekly chart, you will not see that there is in fact underlying support at the moment. With that in mind, it’s a bit difficult to get involved in the long side, simply because the longer-term chart looks a bit on the soft side right now, even though the daily chart tells you the exact opposite. Nonetheless, we certainly wouldn’t sell this market, because there is so much support shown not only on the daily chart, but the fact that there is a cluster that goes all the way down to the 1.3450 level.
With this, we believe that this market may continue to have a slightly positive bias, but quite frankly it’s a difficult one to be concerned about for a longer-term trader, as it will more than likely simply offer headaches had, and not necessarily profits.
Even if we broke down here, is going to be difficult to hang onto the trade to the downside Sibley because there is so much in the way of noise below and the volatility would be a bit much for us to be interested in being involved in. There are easier markets out there to trade, and the EUR/USD pair will more than likely continue to be one that is preferred buying short-term traders, especially once the trade very short timeframe charts.
On the other hand, if we broke above the top of the shooting star from either this week or last week, we believe at that point in time the market would break out to the upside eventually, and clear the 1.40 level would be a longer-term buy-and-hold type of situation in the making
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
The dollar pared back gains against the euro on Friday and fell against the yen, despite the latest U.S. employment report indicating that the economic recovery is on track.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 192,000 jobs in March, below expectations for jobs growth of 200,000. February’s figure was revised up to 197,000 from a previously reported 175,000. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, compared to expectations for a tick down to 6.6%.
The data disappointed some market expectations for a more robust reading but indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to stick to the current pace of reductions to its asset purchase program.
EUR/USD ended Friday’s session down 0.12% to 1.3703, after falling to a five-week low of 1.3673 earlier. For the week, the pair lost 0.52%.
The shared currency remained under pressure after the European Central Bank said Thursday it would use unconventional measures if necessary to stave off the risk of deflation in the euro zone.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the governing council was "unanimous" in its commitment to using all unconventional instruments within its mandate to cope with the risk of low inflation becoming entrenched. He added that the bank discussed the possibility of negative deposit rates. The comments came after the bank left rates on hold at a record low 0.25%.
USD/JPY fell 0.63% to end Friday’s session at 103.27, after hitting session highs of 104.13 immediately following the release of the jobs report.
Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar rose to five-week highs against the greenback, bolstered by a stronger-than-forecast domestic jobs report for March.
Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 42,900 jobs last month, well above the forecast jobs growth of 21,500, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked down to 6.9% from 7.0% in February.
USD/CAD fell 0.51% to settle at 1.0980, after falling to a session low of 1.0955 after the release of the data. For the week, the pair ended down 0.67%.
The Australian and New Zealand dollar were also higher against the greenback on Friday, with AUD/USD settling at 0.9292, not far from the four month peaks of 0.9306 hit earlier in the session. NZD/USD was up 0.63% to 0.8598.
In the week ahead, markets will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy setting meeting. Monetary policy meetings by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will also be closely watched.
Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.
Monday, April 7
Tuesday, April 8
- Markets in China will be closed for a national holiday.
- The
Swiss National Bank is to publish data on its foreign currency
reserves. This data is closely scrutinized for indications of the size
of the bank’s operations in currency markets. Switzerland is also to
release data on consumer price inflation.
- The Bank of Canada is to publish its quarterly business outlook survey.
Wednesday, April 9
- Both Australia and New Zealand are to publish private sector reports on business confidence.
- The
BoJ is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its monetary
policy statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors
affecting the bank’s decision. The announcement is to be followed by a
press conference. Japan is also to publish data on the current account.
- Switzerland
is to release data on retail sales, the government measure of consumer
spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
- The U.K. is to release a report on industrial and manufacturing production, a leading indicator of economic health.
- Canada is to produce data on building permits.
Thursday, April 10
- Australia is to release private sector data on consumer sentiment, as well as official data on home loans.
- Both Germany and the U.K. are to produce data on the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
- Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
Friday, April 11
- New Zealand is to release private sector data on manufacturing activity.
- Australia
is to release data on the change in the number of people employed and
the unemployment rate, in addition to private sector data on inflation
expectations.
- Japan is to produce a report on core machinery orders.
- The BoE is to announce its benchmark interest rate.
- Canada is to publish data on new house price inflation.
- In the U.S., the Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.
The dollar fell against the yen on Friday, after a report showing that the U.S. economy added slightly fewer than expected jobs in March, but the data was unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve from its current timetable for reductions to its stimulus program.
USD/JPY fell 0.63% to end Friday’s session at 103.27, after hitting session highs of 104.13 immediately following the release of the jobs report, the strongest level since January 23.
The pair was likely to find support at 103.00 and resistance at 104.11.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 192,000 jobs in March, below expectations for jobs growth of 200,000. February’s figure was revised up to 197,000 from a previously reported 175,000. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, compared to expectations for a tick down to 6.6%.
The data disappointed some market expectations for a more robust reading but indicated that the U.S. central bank is likely to stick to the current pace of reductions to its asset purchase program.
The yen fell to 10-week lows against the dollar earlier Friday as risk appetite continued to be underpinned by hopes that China will implement economic stimulus measures to shore up slowing growth.
The yen also came under pressure after Japan’s sales tax increase to 8% from 5% came into effect on Tuesday. The increase is expected to present a challenge to the Bank of Japan’s attempts to bolster economic growth and stave off deflation.
Elsewhere, the yen was sharply higher against the euro on Friday, with EUR/JPY dropping 0.73% to close at 141.54. For the week, the pair lost 0.44%.
The shared currency weakened broadly after the European Central Bank said Thursday it would use unconventional measures if necessary to stave off the risk of deflation in the euro zone.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the governing council was "unanimous" in its commitment to using all unconventional instruments within its mandate to cope with the risk of low inflation becoming entrenched. He added that the bank discussed the possibility of negative deposit rates. The comments came after the bank left rates on hold at a record low 0.25%.
In the week ahead, markets will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy setting meeting, while Tuesday's BoJ policy setting meeting will also be closely watched.
Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets. The guide skips Monday as there are no relevant events on this day.
Tuesday, April 8
Wednesday, April 9
- The BoJ is to announce its benchmark interest rate and
publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision. The
announcement is to be followed by a press conference. Japan is also to
publish data on the current account.
Thursday, April 10
- The Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
Friday, April 11
- Japan is to produce a report on core machinery orders.
- In the U.S., the Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.
The dollar pared gains against the Swiss franc on Friday, pulling back from five-week highs after a report showed that the U.S. economy added slightly fewer than expected jobs last month.
USD/CHF ended Friday’s session at 0.8916, down from highs of 0.8953, the strongest since February 13. For the week, the pair was 0.81% higher.
The pair was likely to find support at 0.8850 and resistance at 0.8951.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 192,000 jobs in March, below expectations for jobs growth of 200,000. February’s figure was revised up to 197,000 from a previously reported 175,000. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, compared to expectations for a tick down to 6.6%.
The data disappointed some market expectations for a more robust reading but indicated that the U.S. central bank is likely to stick to the current pace of reductions to its asset purchase program.
The dollar rose to more than five-week highs against the Swissy earlier Friday as risk appetite continued to be underpinned by hopes that China will implement economic stimulus measures to shore up slowing growth.
In the week ahead, markets will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy setting meeting. Switzerland is to release data on retail sales inflation and foreign currency reserves.
Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.
Monday, April 7
Tuesday, April 8
- The Swiss National Bank is to publish data on its
foreign currency reserves. This data is closely scrutinized for
indications of the size of the bank’s operations in currency markets.
Switzerland is also to release data on consumer price inflation.
Wednesday, April 9
- Switzerland is to release data on retail sales, the
government measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority
of overall economic activity.
Thursday, April 10
- The Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
Friday, April 11
- The Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.
The Canadian dollar rose to five-week highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as a stronger-than-forecast domestic jobs report for March bolstered demand for the loonie.
USD/CAD fell 0.51% to settle at 1.0980, after falling to a session low of 1.0955 following the release of the data. For the week, the pair ended down 0.67%.
The pair was likely to find support at 1.0930 and resistance at 1.1040, the session high.
Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 42,900 jobs last month, well above the forecast jobs growth of 21,500. The increase came after the economy shed 7,000 jobs in February.
Canada’s unemployment rate declined to 6.9%, the first drop this year, from 7.0% in February. Analysts had expected the jobless rate to remain unchanged.
At the same time, a report showed that the U.S. economy added slightly fewer than expected jobs last month.
The U.S. economy added 192,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said, below expectations for jobs growth of 200,000. February’s figure was revised up to 197,000 from a previously reported 175,000.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, compared to expectations for a tick down to 6.6%.
The data disappointed some market expectations for a more robust reading but indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to stick to the current pace of reductions to its asset purchase program.
In the week ahead, markets will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy setting meeting. Data from Canada’s housing sector will also be closely watched. Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.
Monday, April 7
Tuesday, April 8
- The Bank of Canada is to publish its quarterly business outlook survey.
Wednesday, April 9
- Canada is to produce data on building permits.
Thursday, April 10
- The Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
Friday, April 11
- Canada is to publish data on new house price inflation.
- In the U.S., the Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.
The Australian dollar ended Friday’s session at a five-month high against its U.S. counterpart, as traders reassessed their expectations for how quickly the Federal Reserve will roll back its stimulus program following the release of disappointing U.S. employment data.
AUD/USD rose to 0.9306 on Friday, the pair’s highest since November 21, before subsequently consolidating at 0.9292 by close of trade on Friday, up 0.66% for the day and 0.47% higher for the week.
The pair is likely to find support at 0.9204, the low from April 3 and resistance at 0.9332, the high from November 21.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 192,000 jobs in March, below expectations for jobs growth of 200,000. February’s figure was revised up to 197,000 from a previously reported 175,000.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, compared to expectations for a tick down to 6.6%.
The data disappointed some market expectations for a more robust reading but indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to stick to the current pace of reductions to its asset purchase program.
The Aussie drew additional support from hopes that China will implement economic stimulus measures in the near-term to shore up slowing growth.
The Asian nation is Australia’s biggest trade partner.
Meanwhile, in Australia, official data released Thursday showed that retail sales rose 0.2% in February, less than the expected 0.3% increase.
A separate report showed that Australia's trade surplus narrowed to A$1.20 billion in February, from A$1.39 billion in January. Analysts had expected the trade surplus to narrow to A$0.82 billion in February.
The data came after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 2.50% at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Tuesday.
Commenting on the decision, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said borrowing costs were likely to remain low for an extended period of time.
Data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission released Friday showed that speculators significantly reduced their bearish bets on the Australian dollar for the third consecutive week in the week ending April 1.
Net shorts totaled 4,880 contracts, compared to net shorts of 20,527 in the preceding week.
In the week ahead, market players will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy setting meeting for further clues on the future course of monetary policy.
Australian employment data scheduled for Thursday will also be closely-watched.
Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.
Monday, April 7
Tuesday, April 8
- Markets in China will be closed for a national holiday.
Wednesday, April 9
- Australia is to publish private sector reports on business confidence.
Thursday, April 10
- Australia is to release private sector data on consumer sentiment, as well as official data on home loans.
- Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
Friday, April 11
- Australia is to release data on the change in the
number of people employed and the unemployment rate, in addition to
private sector data on inflation expectations.
- In the U.S., the Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.