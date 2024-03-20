Which strategy is best to close the position? - page 6

Close Delete On Friday - expert for MetaTrader 5

On Friday, starting from the specified time ' Friday Start Hour ' :: ' Friday Start Minute ', the utility starts closing positions and deleting pending orders.

 

Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.20 06:28

Trader-friendly stop loss and take profit

Stop loss and take profit are stop orders that close a position when the price reaches their value. Stop loss allows traders to limit losses, while take profit enables thjem to save their gains. The main advantage of using stop loss and take profit is the ability to control financial risks and use money management.

 
Which strategy is best to close profitable positions ?

Based on extensive back testing, for retail traders overall costs and conditions, closing a position at n standard deviations or ATR from the current price seems to be the best choice.

