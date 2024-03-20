Which strategy is best to close the position? - page 6
Close Delete On Friday - expert for MetaTrader 5
On Friday, starting from the specified time ' Friday Start Hour ' :: ' Friday Start Minute ', the utility starts closing positions and deleting pending orders.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.20 06:28
Trader-friendly stop loss and take profit
Which strategy is best to close profitable positions ?
Based on extensive back testing, for retail traders overall costs and conditions, closing a position at n standard deviations or ATR from the current price seems to be the best choice.