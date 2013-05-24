Which prefarable time period offers maximum variations of different trends and fluctuations for EA testing? - page 2
Sir do you advice an EA optimized for years 08 09 10, can perform well in general or current period?
I'd say as a very general advice:
if your EA performs well from 08-10 because you ran an optimization, you're pretty bound to lose your money very fast.
This of course is not true for ALL stretegies.... but chances are pretty high you were just "curvefitting" those three rather extreme years. That just means, that "by luck" (through optimization) you found those parameters that "accidently" worked a couple of times dureing that period. Long lookback period, short timeframes (10 minutes?) and many deals yre your friend...
The primary function of an EA is not to lose money. Making money is secondary.
You don't need an EA for that primary function, simply don't trade and you will not lose money, no need for an EA.
I see things a little different, the primary purpose of my EAs is to make money, they don't have a secondary or tertiary purpose . . . perhaps this is why I don't have an EA live trading right now and other people do perhaps they are content to BE.
in order for an EA to qualify as one that can make money it must not lose money.
in order for an EA to qualify as one that can make money it must not lose money.