Which prefarable time period offers maximum variations of different trends and fluctuations for EA testing?
You asked for "maximum variations" so there can be only one valid answer, you won't get the maximum in fewer years, so the only valid answer is 5 years, making your Poll pointless.
Rather than using more years you can also use more instruments. instead of just using EURUSD also test with USDJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, etc.
As i have started to test free and demo versions of EA Testing i am putting them on different times, i wanted to know and understand more from experienced people here. that made me to put this poll. I found this a way to learn as well from experienced people. Thanks. I will try with different pairs to get more insight into the subject.
I partly agree with raptor. Though 3 years isnt that bad too but the more the better i would say never less than three years. I think you should have only included years in the poll.
2008 and 2010 are very volatile years. If an EA can pass these periods, it will be a good point. As we are now in 2013, I think 5 years is a must. But you are right that it can only be an affair of years.
oooh thats why i am not finding good performance in testing EAs as am testing for years 08-10.
LOL.
Obviously if you can pass 8-10 years, then your EA will be probably more solid.
Sir do you advice an EA optimized for years 08 09 10, can perform well in general or current period?
Optimized ? You don't talk about optimization yet, it's another matter.
Anyway I only give my opinion, you have to find your way yourself.
