angevoyageur:
There is no more ATC, CEO of Metaquotes confirmed it a few days ago.
where is the official release?
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/144871
angevoyageur:
OMG! I think I will be coding less...

Gotta find something to spend my attention... I really hope MQ can bring back this exciting event where I'm sure many would agree... 

 

so, it seems we really need to make our own contest on signal base or something.

i love it, No rule is only the rule. 

because we not gonna have jury anyway! 

welcome multiple entry, welcome scalping. class 4 and class 5? or open for both?

just set the date to start and end, like if traditional way, Oct. 7th, 2013 to Dec. 27th, 2013, and thats it?

 

oh, no, that's wrong, yes we have jury of course, SUBSCRIBERS!

and yes we have prize too, of course we can keep providing signals for those SUBSCRIBERS!

 
This site is full of coders of different programming languages we can create something big if we want with all this coding resource.
 
tonny:
This site is full of coders of different programming languages we can create something big if we want with all this coding resource.
Of course you are quite right but what would this big thing be ?  who would decide what it is,  how it works . . .  coding is the easy part.
 
I can be the treasurer.
 
tonny:
On a serious note we need to think of something. We could code a platform or start a brokerage or something unique and be the most powerful forex force in the planet.
