What will you do if we have no more ATC? - page 2
There is no more ATC, CEO of Metaquotes confirmed it a few days ago.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/144871
OMG! I think I will be coding less...
Gotta find something to spend my attention... I really hope MQ can bring back this exciting event where I'm sure many would agree...
so, it seems we really need to make our own contest on signal base or something.
i love it, No rule is only the rule.
because we not gonna have jury anyway!
welcome multiple entry, welcome scalping. class 4 and class 5? or open for both?
just set the date to start and end, like if traditional way, Oct. 7th, 2013 to Dec. 27th, 2013, and thats it?
oh, no, that's wrong, yes we have jury of course, SUBSCRIBERS!
and yes we have prize too, of course we can keep providing signals for those SUBSCRIBERS!
This site is full of coders of different programming languages we can create something big if we want with all this coding resource.
I can be the treasurer.