What will you do if we have no more ATC?
- Will there be an MQL5 Championship this year?
- I am waiting ATC 2013. When does it register?
- Which of the following winning strategies would you prefer(select multiple)
I think the ATC is not only the best marketing way for MT, but also biggest motivation for all MQL programmers, if not all, at least for me...
I'll carry on just as before . . .
I'll laugh to see people complain.
We create our own in signals without price money.
tonny:Dear tonny. He never misses an opportunity to talk about Signals.
angevoyageur:Metaquotes can introduce a trade wall of some sort where each user can link their trading accounts then display stats here in mql5 like signals only that its just for stats.
ATC is what I'm waiting for all year.
It motivates me to learn the coding and helps to improve my trading.
I would lose my direction in life if there is no more ATC
doshur:There is no more ATC, CEO of Metaquotes confirmed it a few days ago.
