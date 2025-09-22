New Services on MQL5.community: Payments and Jobs - page 4
I would like to a job but unable to find the button to post new job under job section, anyone can help.
Click ----> New job
How can I or my developer release the money of a job? cause we both agree that he cannot make it.
How much is 1 credit?
Hello I am having trouble finding where I can make a complain towards a programmer whom has already got paid but did not finish the work.
Thank you.
Roiee
Hello,
You need to request the Arbitrage in this job. See the appropriate option right there in your job.