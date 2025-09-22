New Services on MQL5.community: Payments and Jobs - page 4

How can I or my developer release the money of a job? cause we both agree that he cannot make it.
 
I would like to a job but unable to find the button to post new job under job section, anyone can help.
 
Click ---->  New job

 

 

 
You probably have to ask for arbitration, or to write to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
How much is 1 credit?
 
What your search on this site said about 1 credit ? Have read the FAQ ? Why not read this topic before posting such question ?
 

Hello I am having trouble finding where I can make a complain towards a programmer whom has already got paid but did not finish the work.

Thank you.

Roiee

Hello,

You need to request the Arbitrage in this job. See the appropriate option right there in your job.

 
I have a bad  freelance work , how I get my money back??
How can I add a review on a signal?
