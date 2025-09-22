New Services on MQL5.community: Payments and Jobs - page 6
I am not using the jobs system, but in case I would I have a tax-related question. Can someone enlighten me, how the job system handles the VAT between the EU counterparts?
I mean, if you are a developer registered to VAT in EU, and request payment via this system from a buyer in the EU:
- How do I learn in advance that the buyer resides in the EU?
- How does he learn I would request VAT to the bidding price?
- Is the MQ commission deducted from the payment with a proper statement, like the banks have?
I doubt very much that anybody on this forum would be able to answer those questions sorry. MQ doesn't take any country to country related tax in to account. Not all "buyers of services" have confirmed their identity and registered their actual country of residence so it's pretty much impossible to tell if VAT is due between two EUR people or in Australia, between two AUS people to pay GST. Personally, I suggest you direct those questions to your accountant....
Hello I m a registered seller but I failed to find the button to take and accept jobs from buyers. Can someone please help me?
Note however, that if someone has selected a particular coder to do a job, you won't see the "Take Part" link. You will know this is a personal job as next to the job title it will say something like "(for Joe Bloggs)"
Hello
What does the % (circled in red in the screenshot below) mean ?
Thank you.
B rgds/Henry
If you hover your cursor over the figure it will tell you.
In this case it is the % of the developers jobs that were personal. Ie a job placed specifically for the developer.
Argh! I see.
Yes, I saw the word 'personal' but didn't understand what it meant. Now I know. Thank you.
Good day!
Just to be sure that I know what I am doing, can you please help me understand what "To Selected" & "To applicants" are on the Comments page of Order? I think "Reject" is self explanatory.
Thank you.