Monthly p/l feature please
Yes, it may be good. And also I like equity - max floating equity on open trades, in dollars, monthly for example (depending on balance line), recorded/calculated every 30 minutes or at least every 1 hours.
Just an idea sorry.
Metaquotes please add this feature in signal provider page. Traders lets push metaquotes to add this feature its really good for comparison theyll add it if many people ask for it.
Percentage is not flexible. From pips you can calculate everything else depending on your risk preferences. Percentage is misleading because as the balance grows a big gain becomes a small percentage.
The pip is a constant thats why all top signals sites use pips to show signal performance. With percentage when account balance is $200 using 0.1 lot with 1:100 leverage and you make $100 at approximately 100 pips it translates to 50% profit but if another conservative trader/signal provider with $10000 balance uses the same strategy, leverage and same lot size this $100 or 100 pips is only 1% profit. Guess what remains constant or is same between the two traders thats right the pips. Thats why pips is best for comparison as it remains constant irrespective of lot size leverage etc and takes care of those signal providers who turbo charge their signals on especially demo accounts using leverage to fool subscribers and gain unfair advantage over signal providers who dont have high leverage or those who try to send signals realistically. Pips simply evens the playing field. Take for example if the two traders were signal providers. If the stats are in percentage the stats of the first will show 50% while that of the second 1% causing people to get excited with the first trader but in actual sense they are no different.
OK, so what you are saying is the signal provider that returns 1% is just as good as the provider who returns 50% ? if nothing else you should be looking at which provider is using a realistic, not too small and not too large, position size, the number of pips returned does not tell you this . . . so one provider may be using tiny position sizes while the other may be using too large a position size and rising far too much for your risk appetite, how does knowing the number of pips gained help you determine this ? why did you create a Poll asking about 1000% vs 10% a month ? why not ask about X pips vs Y pips per month ?
The signal providers in you example are very different, they are calculating their position sizes differently, which one is correct ? as a subscriber it is important to know which provider knows his ass from his elbow . . .
OK, so what you are saying is the signal provider that returns 1% is just as good as the provider who returns 50% ? if nothing else you should be looking at which provider is using a realistic, not too small and not too large, position size, the number of pips returned does not tell you this . . . so one provider may be using tiny position sizes while the other may be using too large a position size and rising far too much for your risk appetite, how does knowing the number of pips gained help you determine this ? why did you create a Poll asking about 1000% vs 10% a month ? why not ask about X pips vs Y pips per month ?
The signal providers in you example are very different, they are calculating their position sizes differently, which one is correct ? as a subscriber it is important to know which provider knows his ass from his elbow . . .
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Metaquotes please add this feature in signal provider page. Traders lets push metaquotes to add this feature its really good for comparison theyll add it if many people ask for it.