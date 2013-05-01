HOW CAN DRAW: in chart_window Simultaneously in separate_window with one mql5 file
hi.
is it possible ?
draw in main chart Simultaneously in separate_window with one mql5 file.
Hi ,
bool ObjectCreate( long chart_id, // chart identifier string name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT type, // object type sub_window nwin, // window index datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point double price1, // price of the first anchor point ... datetime timeN=0, // time of the N-th anchor point double priceN=0, // price of the N-th anchor point ... datetime time30=0, // time of the 30th anchor point double price30=0 // price of the 30th anchor point );
What do you want to draw ?
hi & thanks for your help.
assume that:in below picture;
there is 2 indicator .
a) we have 1 indicator (mql5 file) in main chart ; with several indicator and operation ( ZigZag;... &
b) and 1 indicator in separate window ; with several; as you see (AFL & RSI;...
--------------------------------------
i want to draw such as pic. ( zigzag or line;)
for example:
when at least 1 candle of AFL has value=100 draw from 1 to 2 ( in separate window, there is now one candle have value=0) and also in main chart from A to B
and price is given from maximum extermum of zigzag .
then from 2 to 3 ( from last value=100 to value=0) ( in separate window, there is now one candle have value=100) , and also in main chart from B to C
and price is given from MINIMUM extermum of zigzag .
AND ....
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I PREFER IF IT WAS POSSIBLE;
the adding line code needed for do this;
they are wrote in first indicator ; that is in main chart.
thank you for before;
LET MAKE IT EASY & SIMPLE ;
in pic below;
for 2 latest zigzag extermum point, yellow line is drawn by;
ObjectCreate(0,"line",OBJ_TREND,0,TIME_Extermum[1],ZigZag_Extermum[1],TIME_Extermum[0],ZigZag_Extermum[0]); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_COLOR,Yellow); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,5); ObjectSetString(0,"line",OBJPROP_TEXT,"12"); ObjectSetInteger(0,"line",OBJPROP_BACK,true);
if in separate window for "AFL_winner" indicator ; want to draw line from lowest previous candle to highest of current candle :
how to define " AFL_winner" indicator ?
find what ? to draw in it.
thank you
answer was:
int indicatorWindow=ChartWindowFind(0,"AFL_Winner");
problem solved.
