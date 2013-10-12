Indicator lines are not drawn in chart window if zero / Calculation of indicators in the chart window and in a separate window in one indicator
Ulrich67:
I try my best to learn C++ and MQL5. But I have some problems, which you see in the chart below.
Is it possible that i create indicator lines in the chart window and a signal line from 0 to 100 in seperate window and both indicators are calculate in one indicator program ?
Sincerely,
Hello.
I try my best to learn C++ and MQL5. But I have some problems, which you see in the chart below.
Is it possible that the yellow indicator lines are not drawn if the indicator value is zero ?
Is it possible that i create indicator lines in the chart window and a signal line from 0 to 100 in seperate window and both indicators are calculate in one indicator program ?
Would you be so kind and could give me a hint or an example?
Sincerely,
Ulrich67
- You have to set a value for all index of the indicator buffer, if you don't want to draw indicator for some bars, then simply affect the EMPTY_VALUE.
- No, it's not possible to draw on chart and on a subwindow with the same indicator.
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Hello.
I try my best to learn C++ and MQL5. But I have some problems, which you see in the chart below.
Is it possible that the yellow indicator lines are not drawn if the indicator value is zero ?
Is it possible that i create indicator lines in the chart window and a signal line from 0 to 100 in seperate window and both indicators are calculate in one indicator program ?
Would you be so kind and could give me a hint or an example?
Sincerely,
Ulrich67