Indicator lines are not drawn in chart window if zero / Calculation of indicators in the chart window and in a separate window in one indicator

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Hello.

I try my best to learn C++ and MQL5. But I have some problems, which you see in the chart below.

Is it possible that the yellow indicator lines are not drawn if the indicator value is zero

Is it possible that i create indicator lines in the chart window and a signal line from 0 to 100 in seperate window and both indicators are calculate in one indicator program ?

Would you be so kind and could give me a hint or an example?

Sincerely,
Ulrich67

Chart

 
Ulrich67:

Hello.

I try my best to learn C++ and MQL5. But I have some problems, which you see in the chart below.

Is it possible that the yellow indicator lines are not drawn if the indicator value is zero

Is it possible that i create indicator lines in the chart window and a signal line from 0 to 100 in seperate window and both indicators are calculate in one indicator program ?

Would you be so kind and could give me a hint or an example?

Sincerely,
Ulrich67


  1. You have to set a value for all index of the indicator buffer, if you don't want to draw indicator for some bars, then simply affect the EMPTY_VALUE.
  2. No, it's not possible to draw on chart and on a subwindow with the same indicator.
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