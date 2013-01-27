another Viewpoint about concept of " wave " in market ?!

New comment
 

do you have any idea about this :

      if we looking to define or create a wave in market with using an indicator such that:

            with its properties like ;

                      "when cross zero line" or " when have extermum " or " max. & min." or " change in direction "...

       and with using this  conditions try to create a " wave ".

which indicator you prefer to use it?

and what condition(s)?

=======================

then in main chart , draw zigzag as a wave.

=======================

is this point , acceptable?      &       do you have any idea about this?

 

This is global question. But I am not professional with waves and cycles sorry. I am using something on the way you described but for my understanding - indicator should be smoothing, or double smoothing, or few same indicator with different settings just to reconstruct something for example. I used Schaff Trend Cycle for the long time but I came to the situation that I need 2 or 3 same indicators with different settings. As to zigzag as a wave so ... is it more related to patterns? Just found this article The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5 . By the way, I prefer stochastics for example:

 

 
Any trend following indicator can be used for it.
 

hi & thank

what you think about this :

      the wave will use as " Elliot Wave " .

 forexgoshen 2013.01.27 07:41 #
Any trend following indicator can be used for it.

can you please tell ; which of them you prefer?

approximately what condition(s) { refer to that indicator } is good for this ?

 
TIMisthebest:

hi & thank

what you think about this :

      the wave will use as " Elliot Wave " .

can you please tell ; which of them you prefer?

approximately what condition(s) { refer to that indicator } is good for this ?

look at the one on the above chart, it is a very good one. I don't want to recommends any indicator but when you starts with the indicator you will know which one and its condition is suitable for you.
New comment