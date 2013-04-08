MT5 Autotrader hidden safety values?
Hi guys.
Im new to using MT5, and im not sure what is happening.
Im running a test account and set it to follow BOSSVORS MetaQuant.
It looked really nice for the 2 days it ran, until suddenly at 21:02 my MT5 sold everything that wasn't in + at that moment.
Looking at the signal history (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/4744#!tab=history) shows that it did not sell - so this didnt come from it, but comment states BOSSVORS anyway.
There is no stoploss or take profit defined for any trade... what happened.. who exited the trade?
Is there a way to change this?
Please be precise with the terms you are using. You certainly mean that some trades have been closed and not sold.
Seems to me like there has gone something fubar with this signal all together.
I do not understand Russian- even with google translate everything sounds gibberish- so there is nothing I understand about this signal or relating EA. Personally, I would have never picked this signal because of lack of information and second, this signal just started very recently. At best you contact its dev to get some explanation rather than asking on forum. Be happy that you only used it on a test account :)
Maybe, after starting MT5 you just entered trading by copying past and not present signals so you entered trades at worse trading conditions. I think so, because I can't find the matching trade actions by time in your trading history and the signals history even taking time zone difference in account.
I might have found the cause why it closed all trades.
under signal options there is an option with "Use no more than:" maybe this will close all deals once equity reaches that value?
If it was the broker i would expect it to show a differerent comment that the signal name.
Is there any signal that you would recommend to beeing stable enough for actual usage?
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Im new to using MT5, and im not sure what is happening.
Im running a test account and set it to follow BOSSVORS MetaQuant.
It looked really nice for the 2 days it ran, until suddenly at 21:02 my MT5 sold everything that wasn't in + at that moment.
Looking at the signal history (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/4744#!tab=history) shows that it did not sell - so this didnt come from it, but comment states BOSSVORS anyway.
There is no stoploss or take profit defined for any trade... what happened.. who exited the trade?
Is there a way to change this?