VPS FAQ ( Welcome to throw any question regarding of VPS on MT4/MT5 in this forum)
some general information (this is old information but it may be usefull to understand about MQL5 VPS):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
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Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/337526
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Monitor VPS - post #1
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more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.31 09:33
You can check the following -
1. How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
2. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
3. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
4. Check if everything is fine or not (and why): Virtual Platform Logs
5. ..to make in shorter - about limitations (about dll etc) - post #6
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Hi guys, Im new in Forex Trading and MT4, recently I have subscribed a Signal provider channel and also MT5 VPS service. Just a few questions keeps bothering me after that, so would like to ask for ur helps, Thanks in advance!!
Question 1:
How do I know whether my MT4 is copying signals from the signal provider after I turn on the VPS server? I mean is there any way to know its ready and waiting for the signals to come in, because the provider only trades twice per week, Im not sure whether my setting is correct and is waiting for the signals as Im not very understand of what the log or journal is showing. Is there any keyword or signal to show that it is fully set up and is waiting the signal?
Question 2:
As Im really new of VPS, Im using MT5 VPS service, how can i make sure the server is running on the cloud or is copying signals after i switch off my computer? Becuase every time when I switch on my computer, nothing is happened, no trade was copied at all during the computer is off. How to identify whether it is simply signal provider didnt make any trade or it is my VPS/ MT4 problem?