mt5 strategy tester ticks - page 13
Hello Alain,
"What this has to do with the Tester ?"
The tester is indirectly involved and interconnected because all values returned are returned through the MQL5 tester by MQL5 functions including 'Comment' and 'NormalizeDouble'.
"In the same link you post, it's also written :"
Yes, 'DoubleToString' can be used and yes, I've coded it only to receive conversion warnings and other issues in MetaEditor. These warnings and issues motivated me to try 'NormalizeDouble', I'll post a descriptive explanation including details if you wish.
"The fact is 0.00001 can't be represented accurately in binary format."
If 0.00001 can't be accurately represented in binary format, what do you think would be the closest format (besides scientific)?
Thank you
Maybe it's me . . . but it appears that we suggest that you read something that will help you, and you say "OK - I will" and then you promptly go away and do something else . . . then come back here and forget everything that was written in this thread to help you.
Do you remember this post ?
or this . . .
Hello Simon,
I stormed MetaEditor with 'DoubleToString' and in defense MetaEditor dropped conversion warnings into its 'Toolbox' ;) I backed down, ran off, changed artillery and then re-stormed MetaEditor with 'NormalizeDouble', MetaEditor refused the second storm as well. Yeah, I think it would be helpful if I provided you 'DoubleToString' results in a future post.
"Maybe it's me . . ."
It'll always be you and your mistake and will never be me and mine! ;) (pointing a pointer finger at you, jk)
Thank you
If you post some code, it would be good, as I really don't know what'is your practical problem.
Understood and agreed.
Thank you
Hello Simon,
I stormed MetaEditor with 'DoubleToString' and in defense MetaEditor dropped conversion warnings into its 'Toolbox'
A Warning is not an Error, it's a warning. Google it, or look in the MetaEditor help and learn what it means. It's a process you need to go through, don't understand something --> research it --> read --> learn --> understand --> be happy :-D
"A Warning is not an Error, it's a warning."
I understand this difference BUT ;) from experience have received issues in the tester after receiving warnings in MetaEditor. Warnings can indicate future improper code executions in the tester.
"It's a process you need to go through"
Yes, I'm aware of this and have a very similar way of going about doing these things but not the same. Grateful to you for your instruction.
Thank you
Hello MQL5 community,
I presume inputs must be values (constants) and not 'DoubleToString', Yes? I've never seen an EA which contained 'DoubleToString' as an input parameter, lol!
Thank you
Hello MQL5 community,
I've been reading 'OrderSend' MQL5 site documentation, the .pdf and .chm resources,
none provide details for 'SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST' more than a brief 'Description' ('Execution by request'). Apparently there's four identifier types for 'ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION'.
Is there a resource I've not checked which includes detailed descriptions for all four of 'ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION''s identifiers?
If there isn't another resource providing these details could an MQL5 community member or moderator please explain the differences between these four identifiers?
Thank you
Found on the Russian forum :
In this mode, the performance of a market order at the price previously received from the broker. Before sending a market order with your broker asks for the price of its execution. Upon receipt, the execution of a warrant at this price you can either confirm or deny.
In this mode of execution of the decision of a market order execution price takes the broker without approval from the trader. Sending a market order in this manner implies an early agreement with the price at which it will be executed.