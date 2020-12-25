mt5 strategy tester ticks - page 12
"Sorry but I don't understand this sentence."
Ok, Value returned is 95.96 because of rounding. That has nothing to do with what we are discussing, see my previous post : it's only output format.
Alain, I think what threw me off was "e-005". I didn't understand "e" represented exponent and "-005" represented decimal location (decimal moved five places to the right of the decimal's original position).
This not easy to apprehend at first. You can play with this wonderful tool, that helps to understand.
What are your thoughts as to what this "can price != price" issue is?
It is the issue of comparing double values. Is value1 == value2, is value3 != value4, is value5 > value6, etc.
What are "value1,2,3,4,5's" values? Can you post an example please?
Giving values won't help . . . read the thread, do some research, keep reading until you understand
Value normalized (above).
Value original (above).
// desired value return is 0.00001.
Who had the brilliant idea to code the tester to return values in scientific notation? Hmm? Oh, and why!? Hmm? Documentation (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/comment) reads along the lines of "...depending on what notation will be more compact.". Oh, its compact alright, Hahahahaha! ;)
Has anyone in the MQL5 community solved this problem I wish to solve?
To output real numbers with another accuracy or in a predefined format, use the DoubleToString() function.
Maybe it's me . . . but it appears that we suggest that you read something that will help you, and you say "OK - I will" and then you promptly go away and do something else . . . then come back here and forget everything that was written in this thread to help you.
Do you remember this post ?
RaptorUK:
If you want to see 0.00001000000000xyz then use DoubleToStr() to format the output to your liking.
or this . . .
RaptorUK:
So you mean something like this ?
Can price != price is a different, but slightly connected, issue. It can't really be solved, first you need to understand what the issue is . . . then you work around it.