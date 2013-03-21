What do you think about my free EA?
I have designed an awesome free EA with simple indicator such as RSI and MACD.
The results are astounding. And I am giving my EA for free. You can visit xxxxxxxxxx for instruction.
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I have designed an awesome free EA with simple indicator such as RSI and MACD.
The results are astounding. And I am giving my EA for free. You can visit xxxxxxxxxx for instruction.
And your gross profit is only 15,000
But their drawdown is 95,000, which is higher than
Was your initial deposit 100,000
And your gross profit is only 15,000
But their drawdown is 95,000, which is higher than
Funny.. LOL..
My drawdown is minimal, less than 10%.
15K profit per month.. That is pretty good with 100k deposit.
My ea is still free for anybody... Email me for ea. I will attach via email to anybody.
You might be right. However, the less trades with higher probalility entrances are possibily the best type of EA that I like to create.
the world after all; more success equals better economy.
After all, rich people cannot possibly buy all the cars in
the lot or all the houses. They have no need or use for
that many things. And that is why everybody deserves to succeed.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I have designed an awesome free EA with simple indicator such as RSI and MACD.
The results are astounding. And I am giving my EA for free. You can visit xxxxxxxxxx for instruction.
<Moderator's Edit> This "awesome" EA has only 4 trades, beware of this kind of statement.