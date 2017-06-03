Floating spread or fixed spread ? - page 5
cool, i have answered without seeing raptors answer, and rob without seeing mine. and generally we wrote the same.
Ready for my saterday topic ;-)
Early in the discussion, we talk about scalping. What is best spread type for scalping, fixed or floating ? My opinion is that floating is better but I am not a scalper, I have try it a little only. Someone think that floating spread is not suitable for scalping. Would be interesting to have return of experienced trader with scalping.
I speak of scalping with an EA. With a floating spread, you can easily check that spread is below a max value, and this way control that you only take a trade with a good spread. Then you can take advantage of a very low spread compared to a fixed spread.
What do you thnk ?
It's very annoying that we can edit first post after first comment. Anyway...
Another ressource very useful : Forex broker spread comparison
How I landed there. Float spread at each tick is tight to scalp, it's visible using the based on real tick mode. I'm by the way looking for a mt5 demo account with a fix spread to confirm it. Any help ?
Maybe is there a way to passby ... Spread averaging ... I'm trying ...
Fix spread seems to exist only for MT4 account. Definitively the end of the scalping era.
Fixed spread means you have a broker dealing with prices. It's very unlikely to be ever profitable anyway.
I don't see why are you thinking a fixed spread would be better for scalping ?
A spread floating at each tick makes for sure scalping difficult. You can't even pretend win few pips upon. Based on real ticks, shows that kind of spread changes, the data window shows a fix spread for the candle, but inside the candle the spread changes. How would you scalp ?
A fixed one, even >1 is scalpable.
Scalping is ousted, swinging is backed. It's another style, not much less profitable if well done, less aesthetic.
Ok but as stated I was talking about scalping EA, not manual trading.
Thanks for your answer.
Same Alain. You enter buy at ask = x (red line), you need your bid (grey) >= x+sl (blue), with a floating spread and a tight very tight stop for purists only your ask (red) moves upper. What do you want to do ? You can just increase the trail, it's scalping too .... but 50/100 pips stop...
EDIT : when the full switch will be made from MT4 to MT5, brokers will adapt for sure their offers.