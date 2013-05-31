Is it possible to disable the Parameters tab ? - page 2
Found. If you use this version of OnCalculate, you have a Parameters tab :
But if you use this version, you don't have one.
Perplexing problem - I have this (as above)
So no Parameter Tab but still Colors and Visualization Tabs.
I would like to remove the Colors Tab or prevent the Colors, Width and Style in the Colors Tab from being changed.
The reason, as follows.
I have
and
Line Color, Style and Width is controlled via Inputs (input color Line_Color_K, etc) - see above associated PlotIndexSetInteger code.
This has enabled Inputs to be changed and saved to *.set file for use via the Save - Load facility.
The object is to use the Inputs to set Line Color, Width and Style and not the Colors Tab.
Although the Colors Tab is initially blank when the the Property Window is loaded onto the chart, once the OK button is pressed the Colors Tab is populated with the colors set via the Inputs Tab.
In this instance the Inputs Tab has precedence over the Colors Tab by virtue that inputs can be saved to *.set file and also if the colors are changed via the Colors Tab they will default to the Inputs Colors if the time frame is changed. The same
applies to Line Width and Style.
I have tried disabling colors in the Colors Tab with the following
But this has no effect and the same conditions as mentioned above still exist.
So in summary, either
1. Disable the Colors Tab so that colors, width ans style cannot be changed, or
2. Remove the Colors Tab
Any pointers appreciated.