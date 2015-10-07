BM&FBOVESPA's Financial Instruments Now in MetaTrader 5 - page 2
nice!!!
Bovespa Options now available on MetaBrazil-Demo Server. Enjoy it!
To add Options you have to right click with the mouse under the Market Watch -> Symbols -> BMFBOVESPA -> Opções -> Choose the Symbol and click on Show to add it on the market watch.
Bovespa Indexes now available on MetaBrazil-Demo Server. Enjoy it!
To add Indexes you have to right click with the mouse under the Market Watch -> Symbols -> BMFBOVESPA -> Índices -> Choose the Symbol and click on Show to add it on the market watch.
Dear Traders,
We have recently updated the historical data of Bovespa Stocks.
Now you can take advantage of more than 5 years of intraday historical data to develop and test your trading strategies for Bovespa stock symbols.
As you know in order to access Bovespa Stocks on MetaTrader 5, please open a demo account using the MetaBrazil-Demo server.
Enjoy it!
alguém sabe de alguma forma usar o mt4 no Bovespa? já tentei procurar o endereço para colocar o mt4 mas não funciona...prefiro usar o mt4
Boa tarde ! Alguém sabe me dizer qual o endereço ou IP do servidor MetaBrazil-Demo da MetaQuotes ?