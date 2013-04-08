mql5 cloud network question
You want to supply agents or use cloud?
I think you only might get problems if you try withdraw money.
Just continue what are you trying to do and you will see how far will you get.
I mean, that sms thingy is meant only for your identity safety.
You want to supply agents or use cloud?
I think you only might get problems if you try withdraw money.
Just continue what are you trying to do and you will see how far will you get.
I mean, that sms thingy is meant only for your identity safety.
CeleronS,
Thank you for your response.
As I said earlier, I'd like to participate in "MQL5 cloud network" but after reading "All critical operations are confirmed by SMS received to the mobile phone number,..." I don't believe I'm eligible for payment once I've provided support for coder's performing strategy optimization in the mt5 tester. It's all good. ;)
Thank you
- cloud.mql5.com
Sadly, in some countries, mobile phone is a luxury, so testing is a luxury as well. So the article there trying to address that, rather than answering complain one by one.
Sadly, in some countries, mobile phone is a luxury, so testing is a luxury as well. So the article there trying to address that, rather than answering complain one by one.
phi.nuts,
Your response is appreciated.
Thank you
I have a similar problem. I have a mobile phone with sms, and my service provider has assured me I'm able to receive international sms messages. I tried a dozen times to confirm my phone number in my security profile and never received any sms message with the confirmation code. I wonder if anyone from Canada has had the same problem? I am with Telus by the way. I suppose I am out of luck as well as there doesn't seem to be any other way to confirm, nor is there any support what so ever to have the phone number added manually. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!!!
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Hello MQL5 community,
I'm interested in participating in the MQL5 cloud network. While reading this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302 I noticed a requirement which I'm unsure I can meet.
"All critical operations are confirmed by SMS received to the mobile phone number,...". I don't know why this statement wasn't more direct and stated something like...
"If your phone plan doesn't include texting you can't receive an SMS, therefor for-fitting your position to participate in the MQL5 cloud network."
If my phone plan doesn't include an option for "texting" (i can't receive "txt messages"), am I considered ineligible for participation in the MQL5 cloud network? It sure seems that way. Hahaha! ;)
Thank you