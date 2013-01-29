Profits from mql signals.

New comment
 

Does anyone profits from mql signals on mt5 or mt4? After the end of the championship i dont see many subscribers.

 

I do not know about MT4 signals but as far as I see from MT5 signals - yes, there are subscribers. I saw 120 subscribers for one signal for example. Оf course I agree - it may be good to get more subscribers. But the subscribers will not come by themselves in some cases - signal providers should promote the signals. How to do it? Read this small article for example MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets and this my post about how to place widget on google blog. Besides, I am planning to open some special thread where I will explain about how to promote the signals and/or Market products on social networks and everywhere spending just 10 or 30 minutes in a day for that. Because I am sorry but clients are not coming by themselves in some cases. Because as I see - signal providers are not very active to promote their signals here and everywhere ...

If we have many subscribers so it will be easy for everybody, and I as subscriber can ask the question ... something as "I am planning to subscribe to ... signal. Does anyone have experience with this signal?". 

 
sov:

Does anyone profits from mql signals on mt5 or mt4? After the end of the championship i dont see many subscribers.

ATC is over. So every subscription to ATC is cancelled and terminated.
 

I;ve seen some providers are sharing their signals at other copy trading platforms for free  and here they are charging a monthly fee. Maybe that is the reason they dont have many subscribers.

 
sov:

I;ve seen some providers are sharing their signals at other copy trading platforms for free  and here they are charging a monthly fee. Maybe that is the reason they dont have many subscribers.

Hi sov,

Any external signal service is out of competition with our mql4/mql5 related signal service. Why? Did you read this article? General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Example with image:


Do you see 'Metatrader Signal Server'? No any external signal provider is having it (because no one is having official MT4/MT5 API which is out of any broker for example). So, this our mql4/mql5 signal service is primary one, and any external service is just secondary service existing by using market infrastructure created by Metaquotes for example. So, no any competition for mql4/mql5 signal service for now.  

 
sov:

I;ve seen some providers are sharing their signals at other copy trading platforms for free  and here they are charging a monthly fee. Maybe that is the reason they dont have many subscribers.

signal providers were paid from fraction of subscriber spread - so indirectly it's not free.

New comment