Issue with historical data...
Hi guys....
I'm not sure I should post that here, since it's related to MigBank data, but... since MIgBank is the "default" brokerage when you download MT5 from the Metaquote website... well...
When I first downloaded MT5, I opened an demo account and could log to the "MigBankDemo" server... Historical data were very nice there...
I cannot any longer access that server though, and I know log on the "MigBankServer" server... On that server, "I have" or should I say, "there is" an issue with data... And I unfortunately deleted data from the first server
Just have a look to my data for EURUSD and GBPUSD... I put the MT5 Volume indicator and the IdealZigZag indicator for you to see the problem...
As you can see, there is sharp (to say the least) decrease in volume and hourly ranges for these instruments (but I quickly checked others instruments like AUDUSD and USDCHF, and other timeframes like M15 and it the same problem)...Looks like data are mixed up...
Between, if you think of other brokerage that provide good historical data for MT5, I'd be happy to hear your recommendations...
Thanks by advance !
1.Please ask MigBank, they should answer you better than us, it's their server.
2. Read here : MT5 Data
1.Please ask MigBank, they should answer you better than us, it's their server.
2. Read here : MT5 Data
Thanks for your answer phi.nuts...
Simpler than volumes and volatility ... I just checked open and close times (stupid I did not think of that first... )... I was right, on the new MigBank server... daily candles are mixed with hourly candles...
So then I thought "OK... then let's use MT5 with another broker... " and downloaded the Alpari version and data... believe me or not... Same problem there !!!!! daily candles mixed with H1 candles, but that time, only from 2008...
Then I downloaded the version by Exness, but data are available only back to 2011 ... and clean...
I'm gonna investigate other brokers till I find some decent data...
Thanks for your answer phi.nuts...
Simpler than volumes and volatility ... I just checked open and close times (stupid I did not think of that first... )... I was right, on the new MigBank server... daily candles are mixed with hourly candles...
So then I thought "OK... then let's use MT5 with another broker... " and downloaded the Alpari version and data... believe me or not... Same problem there !!!!! daily candles mixed with H1 candles, but that time, only from 2008...
Then I downloaded the version by Exness, but data are available only back to 2011 ... and clean...
I'm gonna investigate other brokers till I find some decent data...
Try / type MetaQuotes.
When you do this, you actually downloading a lot of data. Those data is located in your MT5 'bases' folder (MT5 > File menu > Open data folder).
Metaquote data are good enough for what I wanna do for now... So for me the issue is solved... Thank you very much phi.nuts !
Just for others to know... I tried also Liteforex... and they also have mixed data... So 3 out of the 4 datafeeds I tested have D1 mixed with H1 at some point in time.. So the problem may occur in other brokerages and timeframes too...
Besides, I run Mt5 from a Mac laptop so I use from a virtual Windows XP environment (from Virtual Box). I never had issues with MT4, but MT5 always suggests me to upgrade to Internet Explorer v8 (I think I still have v6) Latest Mt5 updates also generate an error, as it cannot find a dll call OpenCL. I don't think my issue with historical data is related but... Do you have any idea how these 2 errors (IE v6 + no OpenCL.dll) will affect performances of my MT5 platform ?
EDIT: by the way, as it seems you belong to the MT5 development team... just wanted to tell how fascinated I am with capabilities of the Mql5 OOP language... Really hope to see MT5 further improve and become the reference platform for live trading! Keep up the good work !
Me too...
Metaquote data are good enough for what I wanna do for now... So for me the issue is solved... Thank you very much phi.nuts !
Just for others to know... I tried also Liteforex... and they also have mixed data... So 3 out of the 4 datafeeds I tested have D1 mixed with H1 at some point in time.. So the problem may occur in other brokerages and timeframes too...
Besides, I run Mt5 from a Mac laptop so I use from a virtual Windows XP environment (from Virtual Box). I never had issues with MT4, but MT5 always suggests me to upgrade to Internet Explorer v8 (I think I still have v6) Latest Mt5 updates also generate an error, as it cannot find a dll call OpenCL. I don't think my issue with historical data is related but... Do you have any idea how these 2 errors (IE v6 + no OpenCL.dll) will affect performances of my MT5 platform ?
EDIT: by the way, as it seems you belong to the MT5 development team... just wanted to tell how fascinated I am with capabilities of the Mql5 OOP language... Really hope to see MT5 further improve and become the reference platform for live trading! Keep up the good work !
1. I don't have OpenCL.dll and so I have that warning in my MT5 journal, and so, therefore I can not run this script OpenCL test
2. IE 7 or higher is useful to display Market and Signal in MT5 .
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Hi guys....
I'm not sure I should post that here, since it's related to MigBank data, but... since MIgBank is the "default" brokerage when you download MT5 from the Metaquote website... well...
When I first downloaded MT5, I opened an demo account and could log to the "MigBankDemo" server... Historical data were very nice there...
I cannot any longer access that server though, and I know log on the "MigBankServer" server... On that server, "I have" or should I say, "there is" an issue with data... And I unfortunately deleted data from the first server
Just have a look to my data for EURUSD and GBPUSD... I put the MT5 Volume indicator and the IdealZigZag indicator for you to see the problem...
As you can see, there is sharp (to say the least) decrease in volume and hourly ranges for these instruments (but I quickly checked others instruments like AUDUSD and USDCHF, and other timeframes like M15 and it the same problem)...Looks like data are mixed up...
Between, if you think of other brokerage that provide good historical data for MT5, I'd be happy to hear your recommendations...
Thanks by advance !