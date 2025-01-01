MathRandomT
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomT(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rt() in R.
|
bool MathRandomT(
Parameters
nu
[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.